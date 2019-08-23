In each steelband’s formal performance at Panorama Finals, the arranger sees in the unfolding of purpose, a particular instance of wholeness with his audience and, hears the musical answer to the question his musical arrangement had written upon his heart.
Does his music have a property, a purpose? Are these revealed and unfolded during the formal presentation of, say, Panorama Finals? Are they revealed in the audience, an audience that believes its individual members have truly heard what the arranger wanted heard?