Let the voters choose

Enact constitutional reform which would allow for the nation to vote for the next president of the country.
The Office of President ought to be an independent body guided by constitutional duty. How can we call ourselves a fully democratic country when our Parliament elects a president via the Electoral College without the support of its citizenry?
Citizens should have their say, and vote based on merit and free will. Let the nation choose who we want as our next president, based on the names put forward by both the Government and the Opposition.
There must also be consultations enacted nationwide, and via telecommunications networks, which would provide the public with an understanding of the role of the President.
Daniel Bertie
Glencoe