LET them eat cake.
This is a saying that clearly shows what is happening now in Trinidad and Tobago, how the insensitivity to our suffering citizens and clearly the incomprehension of the realities of the life that our population is facing by the lockdown restrictions and the pandemic are totally being mishandled by the Rowley Government at this time. They are out of touch with the common man.
Let them eat cake is the traditional translation of the French phrase “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche”, believed to be said in the 17th or 18th century by “a great princess” upon being told that the peasants had no bread. (Information taken from Wikipedia)
As I sit home on yet another weekend lockdown with further restrictions, I wonder what exactly was the purpose of the lockdown this weekend of Labour Day and Father’s Day. All it has managed to do is cause more frustration, depression and hardship for our citizens.
We are not seeing a light at the end of this tunnel and it has been a total failure in my humble view to keep citizens indoors this weekend and more coming holiday weekends, as it has increased the anxiety of the population and caused a mad dash of people from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon to buy much needed necessities to carry us over the weekend.
The resul: severe congestion on the roadways, gridlock traffic along Churchill-Roosevelt and Uriah Butler Highways. The long lines at the major supermarkets across the country disregarding social distancing protocols was another disappointing sight, unforeseen by a government that does not understand the very people that voted them into power.
Clearly the Government is out of touch with the average citizen and how we live in T&T. The leaders are too aloof, so much so that they truly have lost touch with the common man, just like the French monarchy did in the 18th century. The Rowley-led Government does not understand how the small man or woman is living during these hard times and especially during the pandemic.
Daily paid workers are on the breadline, barely making ends meet with little to no income stream, while dealing with loss of their livelihoods as well as the loss of their loved ones. They just have nowhere to turn and many are unable to access the relief programmes facilitated by the Government, and are unable to pay their utility bills, far less to buy food and provide basic necessities for their families. They are, however, continually asked to stay home, to not venture out and not gather, while in fact, the lockdowns are having the opposite effect, causing anxiety and increased hardships on the daily paid workers and people that live from day to day with minimum wages.
That is why the phase “Let them eat cake” is so pertinent to this Government, a government that has lost touch with their population and this course of action of only opening up limited times, 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., during a public holiday has had the opposite of what the Government is trying to prevent. Another opportunity was presented to spread the virus indiscriminately with the long lines and gathering at the main supermarkets across the country. I wonder why the Rowley-led Government is ensuring we cannot survive the social and economic fallout post Covid-19 as they continue to implement restrictions on our civil and human rights. When family members of citizens involved in these large gatherings forced upon them by these harsh lockdown restrictions become sick after being exposed in these mass gatherings and line-ups, the domino effects are the obvious outcomes.
More death to their family members and livelihoods as the whole family is now forced into quarantine. This further exacerbates the situation where no member of the families that contract the virus is allowed to earn an income to assist the family during these hard times ...and the cycle continues.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain