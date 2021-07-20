How pleasant it was seeing people one again having their favourite doubles, bake and saltfish, smoke herring, pies, and the list goes on.
Those citizens who have been having a rough time making ends meet are now able to get some dollars in their pockets to manage their expenses. This, to me, did something positive for our general public and was welcomed by the population.
I do hope we will gradually continue along the same vein with the reopening of the economy, but this ball is in our court.
Even as we go out there in large numbers, I would like to remind us all the virus is still present. This cannot be over-emphasised. We are still experiencing infections and deaths in Trinidad and Tobago.
Being a sports person, I am seeing some behaviour that is scary out there in those superpower countries, like the US and UK. Maybe they know something we do not, for it seems to me that sporting events, the wearing of a mask and social distancing have been outlawed.
Can someone tell me what it is they know that we do not, and the science behind this? I am seeing daily infections in the UK at 50,000 a day.
While every country has the right to handle Covid-19 in the best way it sees fit, let us do the same. We have sufficient information that can guard us and guide how we should function, regardless of who may choose to be reckless and try to put the virus to the test.
The virus respects no one, and will feast on stupid and unwise conduct.
To the general public of Trinidad and Tobago, the ball is in our court when it comes to dealing with Covid. Please, do the right things for the safety of all. Let us protect one another by doing so.
The three Ws are still in effect as we go out there in larger numbers. I am certain none of us wants another lockdown.
Let’s be responsible citizens, caring about one another.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan