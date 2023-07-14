Let us be examples for future generations

Can we say from the depths of our hearts that we are seeing people who are true exemplars for our youth? Do our youths have to scratch their heads and think for hours before they can call a few names?

Whether we choose to believe it or not, it is normal that when we look for examples, our attention automatically turns to those who are in the spotlight regularly. You simply cannot get away from this.

Recently, in dialogue with a young person, he brought this to my attention—the young man, being quite frank, honest and sincere, in my opinion. From listening to him, I could sense the deep disappointment coming from him.

His statement went something like this: no one has any authority to criticise young people when they (meaning adults and seniors) have been poor examples to us over the years. He concluded by telling me to listen and read some more, and you would see there is truth to what I am saying.

I took what was said in the right spirit, hence my writing of this short letter to admonish us all, adults and seniors. This is not meant to be critical in any way, but what that young person said caused me to do some deep soul-searching.

It is all too easy to find excuses when the finger is pointed in your direction, and it takes maturity to look into the mirror and say I need to do better. I would like to encourage us as both adults and seniors to be real exemplars to our youth; they are looking for this from us.

If you are, I commend you, but we can always take it up a notch at times. With all honesty and humility, the statement of the young man did have considerable merit at this time in our nation’s history, as he said listen and read some more.

There is a generation looking in, and they are depending on us, myself included, to show them the way. We cannot afford to fail them. It is all about making our country a better place for each and every one of us. We can make it if we try working together for the betterment of all. None of us is perfect, and we grow daily, so change is always necessary.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

