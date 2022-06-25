Let us demand better from our leaders

With the murder rates rising, nobody asks the question: what is the murder solution rate?

Everything is a gang-related murder, but if 400 gang members are murdered every year, then it begs the questions: how many persons are in gangs? And how many gangs are in Trinidad? Am I in a gang? At the end of the day, we are all human beings who deserve a right to live.

A right to live includes food, shelter and ­water. These are the basic requirements for survival. In a country where the leaders boast about having the best airport in the Caribbean, survival has been the focus of the people, instead of thriving. Food prices have risen by double-digit rates, yet the Government which delayed salary negotiations for its people wants to give a two- to four-per cent increase. I don’t need to go into the economics of this, but this hardly seems fair.

What both the Prime Minister and Opposi­tion Leader get wrong is the fact that they exist in ’90s politics, where the communication of information to the public was slower and less transparent. Attempting to fool the population in a time like this is asinine and backward.

Trinidad has turned into a giant pothole, with few roads in it. With the rise in fuel prices plus a bad road network, transportation is hindered and even more expensive. Added to this, vehicles need to be inspected and considered roadworthy. Law-abiding citizens spend money trying to do the right thing, but criminal offences are being allowed by the Government because it suits their agenda.

The mask mandate is very specific and law-abiding citizens recognise it. However, the Government (by doing no feasibility study) says it’s alright to not wear masks as long as you can frolic in the mud with your friends and random individuals (maybe have a shoot-out afterwards). Yet you need to put on a mask to walk to the neighbourhood parlour to buy overpriced bread.

Poor people are yet to lift their heads in this nation, and our leaders paint a different picture to the world. Trinidad and Tobago needs better leadership, a better PM who has compassion and common sense, and a better opposition leader who is relevant and aware.

Lastly, we need to be a united people who demand better.

John-Jason Kokaram

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grenada’s switch to a fresh face

Grenada’s switch to a fresh face

One week from today, when Caricom Heads of Government meet in Suriname, a new and youthful-looking face will be among the political veterans and warhorses. Taking his seat among them will be Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell, a 44-year-old attorney who was sworn in on Friday as the new prime minister of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. In the process, the 75-year-old incumbent, Dr Keith Mitchell, was denied a third consecutive term in office.

When rot reigns...

When rot reigns...

The degradation of high office continues. Another attorney general is under a cloud. Reginald Armour, SC, has been disqualified from the Piarco airport corruption matter by a Miami court which rejected his sworn affidavit that he was a “junior lawyer”, “limited to minimal legal research and taking notes” when he acted on behalf of defendants in the case.

The politics of redemption

The politics of redemption

In the 1970s I had the privilege of teaching the late Fr Henry Charles at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. He was one of the most brilliant students I have ever taught. In fact, he was more brilliant than I in certain respects. I taught a course on West Indian literature, and he seemed to know everything about the writers we were discussing. I deferred to him on many occasions when difficult questions came up in class.

The best government money can buy

The best government money can buy

Mark Twain is credited with the saying, “We have the best government that money can buy.”

Locally, we have not been shy about accepting money from unaccountable sources. Our non-existent rules about political campaign rules enable greedy political investors to corrupt our nation and destroy trust. As Chinua Achebe observed about his homeland, the failure of leadership has made corruption, which can only be controlled with appropriate jail sentences and penalties to punish those who steal funds from the state, easy and profitable.

Standing up for the small man

Standing up for the small man

The landmark judgment in my favour is one that I receive with mixed emotions. Naturally, I am happy I emerged victorious after what has been a marathon journey for justice over the last seven years.

I am, however, saddened by the fact that the Government compromised the independent office of the Governor of the Central Bank by its ruthless, unfair and unjustified termination of my appointment as governor, in breach of my constitutional rights.

Let us demand better from our leaders

With the murder rates rising, nobody asks the question: what is the murder solution rate?

Everything is a gang-related murder, but if 400 gang members are murdered every year, then it begs the questions: how many persons are in gangs? And how many gangs are in Trinidad? Am I in a gang? At the end of the day, we are all human beings who deserve a right to live.