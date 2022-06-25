Let us demand better from our leaders

With the murder rates rising, nobody asks the question: what is the murder solution rate?
Everything is a gang-related murder, but if 400 gang members are murdered every year, then it begs the questions: how many persons are in gangs? And how many gangs are in Trinidad? Am I in a gang? At the end of the day, we are all human beings who deserve a right to live.
A right to live includes food, shelter and water. These are the basic requirements for survival. In a country where the leaders boast about having the best airport in the Caribbean, survival has been the focus of the people, instead of thriving. Food prices have risen by double-digit rates, yet the Government which delayed salary negotiations for its people wants to give a two- to four-per cent increase. I don’t need to go into the economics of this, but this hardly seems fair.
What both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader get wrong is the fact that they exist in ’90s politics, where the communication of information to the public was slower and less transparent. Attempting to fool the population in a time like this is asinine and backward.
Trinidad has turned into a giant pothole, with few roads in it. With the rise in fuel prices plus a bad road network, transportation is hindered and even more expensive. Added to this, vehicles need to be inspected and considered roadworthy. Law-abiding citizens spend money trying to do the right thing, but criminal offences are being allowed by the Government because it suits their agenda.
The mask mandate is very specific and law-abiding citizens recognise it. However, the Government (by doing no feasibility study) says it’s alright to not wear masks as long as you can frolic in the mud with your friends and random individuals (maybe have a shoot-out afterwards). Yet you need to put on a mask to walk to the neighbourhood parlour to buy overpriced bread.
Poor people are yet to lift their heads in this nation, and our leaders paint a different picture to the world. Trinidad and Tobago needs better leadership, a better PM who has compassion and common sense, and a better opposition leader who is relevant and aware.
Lastly, we need to be a united people who demand better.
John-Jason Kokaram