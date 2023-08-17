The 7-7 result of the 2023 local government election has left all right-thinking citizens still seeking answers to the mayhem of political turmoil, racial tensions and social decadence. These, coupled with economic and criminal spikes, still confront the present PNM (People’s National Movement) Government, even after eight years in State office.
As an independent nation, blessed with an abundance of natural resources and the diversity of culture and people from all races, we have to unite as one people with a common front to propel towards sustained economic growth and prosperity.
This can only be achieved by a concerted, unifying effort in renewing our spiritual minds towards one another by respecting and appreciating our multi-ethnicity and cultural values. No longer must we segregate ourselves into societal-status bondages such as “Mother India” and “Mother Africa”. We must learn to love one another unconditionally as God loves us, despite our fragilities and shortcomings.
Our national watchwords, “Discipline, Production and Tolerance”, as enshrined in our Constitution, must reverberate in our hearts wherever we go or assemble, be it in the maxis and taxis, churches, schools, groceries or workplaces; let us always remember that “every creed and race finds an equal place”.
Only when we have God in our thoughts, words and deeds on a daily basis will He lead, guide and direct our every step as a people: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Let us continue to pray for those in authority, the elected Government, so that they will rule impartially, without fear, favour or ill-will, but towards the good governance to and for our people!
Colin Ghouralal
Chaguanas