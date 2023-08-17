For those who may have missed it because of the election gamesmanship, there were other games in town. Trinidad and Tobago successfully hosted the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4-11.

It was an event years in the making, and I want to congratulate the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), Local Organising Committee (LOC), Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD), and Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT) for a wonderful and well-executed event.