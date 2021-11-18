Trinidad and Tobago, we have the ability to solve our problems but we lack the will and commitment.

The destruction of the environment, homelessness, divisiveness are consequences of our failure to be accountable for our actions.

The problem is our lack of personal responsibility.

If you are content with the way things are, why change?

That is the reason things do not improve.

T&T, let us see what improvements we can make.

For instance, refraining from denigrating those we disagree with. Tell your family you love them.

Baby steps are progress.

T&T, nothing will improve unless we understand our obligation to co-operate with each other.

It will take patience, work, compromise and consensus.

Or else we continue to be divided.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

Belarus: Small storm in a samovar

It’s not a tempest in a teapot; it’s smaller than that. A few thousand Arabs and Kurds, mostly young men but including women and children, are trapped between Poland, which will not let them in, and Belarusian border guards and militia who will not let them back into Belarus. But the language is getting menacing.

Moving forward with Manatee

Wednesday’s signing of a production sharing contract between the Government and Shell (Trinidad) for developing the Manatee offshore natural gas field is a significant step forward in securing the country’s gas supply.

Difference between mask wearing and self-testing kits

Is mask wearing more important than purchasing testing kits for Covid-19? Proper mask wearing prevents you from transmitting or receiving infection.

The testing kits tell you if you are asymptomatic but carrying the virus.

Wearing your mask properly prevents you from spreading it. A Covid-19 testing kit cannot do this. I am of the view that while it is nice to know if you are a carrier how many times do you have to self-test?

Where are they finding all this $$?

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke recently stated that Tobago House of Assembly (THA) employees will be paid extra money if the PDP wins, claiming, “We will find the money”.

Solution to Chaguanas traffic jam

Honourable Mayor of Chaguanas Faaiq Mohammed,

In your coming traffic plan for Chaguanas can you consider the feasibility of the following suggestions,

1. Remove the No Entry sign at corner of John Street and Henry Street and replace with only left turn sign so drivers will have to turn left and head east on the Chaguanas main road.