Trinidad and Tobago, we have the ability to solve our problems but we lack the will and commitment.
The destruction of the environment, homelessness, divisiveness are consequences of our failure to be accountable for our actions.
The problem is our lack of personal responsibility.
If you are content with the way things are, why change?
That is the reason things do not improve.
T&T, let us see what improvements we can make.
For instance, refraining from denigrating those we disagree with. Tell your family you love them.
Baby steps are progress.
T&T, nothing will improve unless we understand our obligation to co-operate with each other.
It will take patience, work, compromise and consensus.
Or else we continue to be divided.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town