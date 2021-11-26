The elections in Venezuela have come to an end peacefully. There have been very few, if any, reports of voting irregularities or interference in the casting of ballots.

This was one of the most closely monitored elections anywhere, and the reports by international observers have been universally positive.

Will the Venezuelan government finally be allowed to run their country without interference, as they have not been allowed to do for the last several years?

The persecution started before Donald Trump, and long before the most recent pretender to the Miraflores palace, Juan Guaidó.

The Venezuelan people have made clear that they will not support any leader imposed by an external agency.

Despite the disinformation that was spread among the nations of the world that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy, and the millions (allegedly) of refugees fleeing, the country continues to manage its affairs with over 30 million people prepared to stay in their own land and continue to build their own future.

The so-called developed world prefers to distract attention by stating that 50 countries stand against the Venezuelan government, but neglect to acknowledge that this leaves 130 countries that do not subscribe to that distraction.

The government of Venezuela is trying, in the face of embargoes and attempted invasions, to keep the economy on an even keel and provide its people with an acceptable standard of living.

It behooves us all, people who believe in democracy, to leave the welfare of Venezuela to its own people.

Karan Mahabirsingh

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Avoid social media doctors

On Thursday night all eyes were glued to some form of media as the nation eagerly and attentively followed every word uttered by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

No one knew what would have been said or implemented. The address to the nation focused on the vulnerabilities created by this coronavirus pandemic. The strain on the medical system, the strain on the economy and on the education system.

The exacting gift

The exacting gift

“I suppose I don’t think of myself as a man really. I think of myself more as an artist.”

It is typical of Jackie Hinkson that he would identify more with the one that has consciously defined his life, all 79 years so far. “What surprises me about that whole idea of me as an artist is how it started, and how it evolved, because I didn’t understand how that happened.”

Fight against vaccine disparity

Fight against vaccine disparity

Spooked by the emergence of another Covid-19 variant that may be more aggressively transmissible and possibly evasive of the vaccine, global markets went into turmoil yesterday while several countries promptly banned flights from certain states in Africa.

Tackle the root causes

Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today.

It is both an abhorrent crime and a public health emergency, with far-reaching consequences for millions of women and girls in every corner of the globe.

Help us stop plague of violence against women

November 25 was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Here at the United Nations and across the world, we are celebrating those who are working to protect women and girls and defend their human rights.

So many tales behind violence against women

The observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2021 sees us in T&T having the same old conversations and rolling out of female death statistics.