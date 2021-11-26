The elections in Venezuela have come to an end peacefully. There have been very few, if any, reports of voting irregularities or interference in the casting of ballots.
This was one of the most closely monitored elections anywhere, and the reports by international observers have been universally positive.
Will the Venezuelan government finally be allowed to run their country without interference, as they have not been allowed to do for the last several years?
The persecution started before Donald Trump, and long before the most recent pretender to the Miraflores palace, Juan Guaidó.
The Venezuelan people have made clear that they will not support any leader imposed by an external agency.
Despite the disinformation that was spread among the nations of the world that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy, and the millions (allegedly) of refugees fleeing, the country continues to manage its affairs with over 30 million people prepared to stay in their own land and continue to build their own future.
The so-called developed world prefers to distract attention by stating that 50 countries stand against the Venezuelan government, but neglect to acknowledge that this leaves 130 countries that do not subscribe to that distraction.
The government of Venezuela is trying, in the face of embargoes and attempted invasions, to keep the economy on an even keel and provide its people with an acceptable standard of living.
It behooves us all, people who believe in democracy, to leave the welfare of Venezuela to its own people.
Karan Mahabirsingh