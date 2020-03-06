The Letter of the Day in the Sunday Express of March 1, “Shameful response by SEC to First Citizens IPO Scandal”, was written by Noble Philip.
This matter, outstanding for six years, is now finally settled.
The writer raised serious issues and asked questions which I feel certain will never be answered by those who have been elected and/or appointed to hold high office and who have been entrusted with the responsibility to act justly and fairly and to protect the rights of all citizens.
We are speaking about the Initial Public Offering of shares, owned by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago on behalf of all the citizens, and divested to citizens.
The writer was correct to ask, “What about those who did not get their full requested allocation? Were they not victims?”
Does the Minister of Finance not have responsibility for the Securities and Exchange Commission?
Does he not have responsibility for overseeing the stability of the entire financial system, the Central Bank included?
And to ensure that the system is fair?
Surely all citizens would have expected him to have had a keen interest in the outcome of this matter. Did he?
Six-year-old IPO matters may not affect votes at election time or cause “rioting on the streets”, a prime concern of those seeking re-election.
Similarly, legislators are sworn to uphold the law. But withholding Vat refunds for years is in breach of the Vat Act.
The legislation governing Value Added Tax is precise and there are serious penalties for taxpayers who break the law, yet the Government acts with impunity, owing billions, in breach of the said law.
This is hurting many businesses and is affecting employment levels. That should affect taxpayers who vote.
To some, the offer to pay these refunds by bonds may appear magnanimous. A bond is a fixed income instrument that represents a loan by a willing lender to a willing borrower.
But those owed VAT refunds are not willing lenders as the money involved represents forced loans financed by bank borrowing.
“No one is rioting” as it is known that those in power can, and often are, very vindictive when criticised.
As far back as 1215 AD, the Magna Carta established the basic principle of common law, that everyone is subject to the law, even the monarch.
It was the beginning of the long process that evolved into our parliamentary system of governance through which laws are established, and the beginning of the end of the absolute power of the monarchy.
Are we reverting to the tyranny of the monarch?
By not paying Vat refunds over an extended period—years, not months—the Government is deliberately breaking the law.
If the VAT Act requires amendment, then the Government must follow the process.
Joseph Elias
Maraval