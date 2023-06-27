In the ongoing controversy over LGBTQ children’s books, both opponents and proponents have offered arguments that are disingenuous, if not outright dishonest.

Those opposed to the bookstore carrying such books want to undermine the right to private property and freedom to conduct business. If the bookstore’s decision to carry such books is wrong, the market will punish them when it’s time for parents to buy school supplies and textbooks.

Calling on Government to impose a ban is interfering with freedom of choice—something these same religious spokesmen objected to when the Government passed a law banning child marriage.

One pundit has even called for gays to be segregated, clearly unbothered that this was the policy of the Nazi government to Jews and the apartheid South African government to non-whites.

On the other side, gay activists and their supporters have been adamant the books in question do not promote a homosexual agenda, to the extent of denying the rainbow is a symbol and metaphor for gayness.

This gas-lighting only reveals that they, too, actually agree a children’s book that has sexual themes is inappropriate.

The controversy has expanded to the issue of sex education in schools, with the Education Ministry denying there are any plans to change the HFLE (Health and Family Life Education) curriculum, but the critics responding that this is a lie (never mind that any such policy would lose the PNM significant votes).

At the same time, the activists calling for changes in the HFLE want to push their own brand of misinformation, with at least one UWI academic from that camp arguing on the record that a man can become a woman just by saying he feels female.

Neither side has offered a principled position, but the core issue here is parents’ ­genuine (if overwrought) concern about their children. By failing to acknowledge this and pretending the controversy is driven solely by homophobia, gay spokespeople are undermining their own group.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Get real with voters’ needs

Get real with voters’ needs

The dislocation, damage and distress resulting from yesterday’s heavy rainfall and flooding provide pertinent and important context for the current local government campaign. More than national government, local government is designed to operate up close and personal in the lives of citizens. Behind every overflowing river, flooded street, road blocked by fallen trees, and threatening landslide is a story about the quality of local government and the communities it serves or under-serves.

Much ado about LGBTQ books

Much ado about LGBTQ books

“I often thought, while I read, that the particular science or field I was reading about was the thing to which I should have given my days and nights, adding knowledge to knowledge, making discoveries, making something of myself, using all my faculties.”

Greater good

Greater good

In quick succession, between June 8 and June 25, the government of ­Guyana released news, first, of the signing of a contract worth $688 million for the rebuilding of a new Christ Church Secondary School to replace the one destroyed by fire back in January; and just last week, the commissioning of a $585 million “state-of-the-art” Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two.

Russia: what just happened?

Russia: what just happened?

Up until late afternoon Moscow time on Saturday, Russia was in a state of acute crisis, with Yevgeny Prigozhin pulling his “Wagner” army of mercenary soldiers out of Ukraine and sending some of them racing up the highway towards Moscow instead. Their task was to force Russia’s military leadership to quit for corruption and incompetence.

Citizens suffering: why no action on noise pollution?

I have been hearing comments by our honourable Prime Minister recently and I am curious at some of his utterances.

Dr Rowley, Sir, when you say that “local elections is about quality of life”, what exactly do you mean? I trust you are aware of the following facts:

Press freedom at risk

The People’s National Movement got it fragmentarily correct when the leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Ancil Dennis, expressed concern that freedom of the press was at risk.