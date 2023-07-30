LGE—inflection point

Let’s be discerning enough to analyse the offerings and inform our vote for the upcoming local government election (LGE).
In one camp we have players with pending court matters fighting extradition to evade justice aligning with those who have shown a willingness to use Parliament to protect suspects fighting extradition to avoid facing justice. Also, elements fighting in court, to suppress exposure of a report that may reveal their misbehaviour while in high office.
Players with proven shortcomings all in a last-minute sham unity to contest the election smells like a repeat of the poison potion of 2010.
On the other hand, we have a strong leader in a national party with the ability to enact sound policies, on the verge of implementing a long-awaited reform that has been tested in Tobago and proven to be effective. We are one vote away from enacting a new local government system that promises to raise the level of services in our neighbourhoods and communities.
This very important election is about enacting local government reform or NOT. With the reform comes qualified local leaders in full-time, well-paid jobs given the responsibility, authority and funding to organise and deliver the services badly needed in our local government jurisdictions.
Our vote in this election should be overwhelming, in support of the new system, while also sending a message to the Opposition to get your house in order, bring in new blood with a genuine national scope, having integrity and respect for our nation’s events and institutions.
We have had enough of the Opposition’s politics of obstruction, deflection and deceit that stymies our national progress.
Kirt McCall
Las Lomas