Last year, when the consultations on the “decriminalisation of marijuana” commenced, I attended one of the meetings at The UWI. I wanted to ascertain that we were indeed heading towards decriminalisation and not legalisation, and I was satisfied this was so.
Even as decriminalisation helps some young people to keep their freedom, the psychotropic properties of marijuana could put others at risk of doing unmitigated damage to their brains and compromise their mental health.
The Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was eventually passed on December 11, 2019. However, I still continue to have an uneasy feeling about our country’s ability to manage and contain the fallout from the increase in usage that would follow over time.
Although many contend those who did not use marijuana before the amendment are unlikely to start now, we forget we have whole generations of future teenagers who may be interested to try it. Old users may decide to increase use.
Abuse is even more likely to grow, as people can grow their personal plants for use. I am concerned about what we are doing or putting in place for the management of the abuse of marijuana, which is likely to increase over time. There are some who have marijuana plants on their premises, and they are using it for conditions for which they were not diagnosed.
I am citing an example here: Adam starts off with four plants at home. But Adam also drops in on his Mom and has four plants at her home. Adam’s girlfriend also has four plants for him at her home.
If we do not put any monitoring systems in place, we may start seeing new types of business activity in our communities, more people struggling with addictions, and safety on our roads could be compromised by those driving under the influence.
Drug abuse is real and addictions are difficult and costly to manage. The casualties are our young people—our future workforce. This is a situation where it is more prudent to prevent than treat.
The Cannabis Control Bill is expected to be considered by the Government, which would create a regulatory body to approve licences for cannabis businesses, among other things. I suggest they also consider licences for those desirous of planting trees in their backyard.
Those who are interested in planting their four trees should be issued a licence to do so. Renewing that licence yearly, maybe for a small fee, may assist our population to stay within the law when it comes to “personal plants”.
The requirement for licences to keep the trees can be beneficial in a number of ways. It would provide us with much needed data on marijuana use. Previously, as the use of marijuana was illegal, it would have been difficult to source the herb legally, for use in clinical trials. In addition, now we can probably gather “surveillance information” from those in active use of the herb.
Institution of a licence would give us the numbers of people planting/using the herb and their location, so we have a database of our population use and contacts to work with where necessary. The database would help us to track new trends and maybe benefits, where they apply. The licence fee would provide revenue for the Government, which can be used to strengthen social services .
I want to suggest our legislators put measures in place to control our marijuana industry.