Both the Transport Commissioner and the Minister of Works should resign immediately for putting the public through the madness that took place at the Licensing Office on Wrightson Road on Monday.
I arrived at the Licensing Office at 7 a.m. to renew my driver’s permit, and the line extended around the building. Surely both the Transport Commissioner and the Minister of Works should have known, with the online process having stopped, there should be plans in place to accommodate the crowds expected.
There was no provision for senior citizens; surely a forward-thinking transport commissioner would have ensured a special line for senior citizens—but he could not care less, so he should go now.
Staff were walking up and down, telling all in the lines they were short-staffed; this seems to be the national excuse at all Government offices.
I left the Licensing Office at exactly 11 a.m. having spent four hours to renew my driver’s permit, which should have been done in 15 minutes.
I shudder to think that I have to go back there to that crazy place in two years’ time to renew it.
God help us.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings