...Life goes on

 
Now that the long-awaited budget has come and gone, with varied views, rest assured life will not come to a standstill.
There will be the usual dialogues and people’s personal feelings openly voiced, but only for while. Give it some time, and the 2022 budget will quietly go into the archives.
Heavy debate will take place in Parliament, with one side saying it is a good budget, and the other side saying it has nothing in it; both sides, the Government and the Opposition, fighting their case, while the population is left to feel the pain due to these “hard times”.
As you may have heard so often said, only the strong survive—so you must be strong amid all the challenges. I firmly believe if you are willing and diligent, despite what you may see around you or what you are going through, you can still make it.
Man has the instinct to survive under the worst of conditions, taking little at times and creating plenty. I have seen this during this pandemic—people who knew nothing about running a business becoming small entrepreneurs, making a very honest living.
Do not to allow the budget or what is taking place right now in Trinidad and Tobago to discourage you in any way. You can make it because you did it in the past. It all has to do with your attitude and the will to live, hoping always to see a brighter future.
You are not going to go under, whether the budget did something for you or not. You are stronger than that—a survivor, a winner and a conqueror. Giving up is not in your vocabulary. Stay strong and keep the faith.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan

