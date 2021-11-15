We are now having 500-plus Covid infections a day and deaths are in double figures regularly.
At the news conference last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley did indicate that the SoE will come to an end on Wednesday so there will be no going to the Parliament for any extension. In my humble opinion, I do not think that this is the best decision at this time, given the significant rise in Covid cases and deaths.
We are also recording more and more Delta cases now than before which I know is a concern as this variant can spread easily.
With the SoE being lifted and the Christmas season upon us what do we expect to take place in sweet T&T? Try hard as you may there will be parties 24/7 all around. The TTPS cannot be everywhere at the same time to monitor 1.4 million people.
We are setting the stage for a massive spread of the virus. Can those in charge at least tell the public what is the rationale behind lifting the SoE when we are hearing of another upsurge of this deadly virus?
On another note, I believe the SoE did also impact on criminal activities to some degree, especially at night time. While there was the SoE in effect murders and robberies were still prevalent in the country; think about what will happen when the SoE is gone.
Citizens will now have to be responsible for their defence against Covid-19. Our leaders seem to be making an unspoken statement and it is this, “I have given you your heart’s desires, the ball is now in your court.”
Let’s face it, when it comes to the virus our citizens were not left out in the cold as vaccines were made available free of charge. The question can be asked: how did you respond? Only you can answer that. Lifting the SoE should be reconsidered—just my opinion.