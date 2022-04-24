Light, amid the darkness

There is so much darkness in this small country of ours of barely one and a half million people-12 murders on the Easter weekend when The Christ would have resurrected to bring light into the world.

But amidst this all pervading darkness there are little pockets of light that keep flickering, like the luminescent algae on a moonlit night in Manzanilla, giving us some hope of redemption, as the Resurrection was intended to do.

Like with the Public Service, often stereotyped as “no service”, but where I found such rays of light, in two instances, first at the Licensing Office in San Fernando, where the darkness loomed initially, my wife and I being turned away because we overlooked the need to CONFIRM the appointment details and so did not in fact have an official appointment although the computer chit gave the details of the date and time et al.

But the officer nonchalantly sent us packing to return in another six months, my only peeve being that he could have been a little more considerate about senior citizens like ourselves, not being computer savvy and likely to err. But he did not, and in hindsight, he was simply doing his job!

But when we did get another appointment only six weeks after instead of six months as the officer had said, as if by divine intervention, redemption came in the form of a buxom security officer, seemingly intimidating and “huff and puff”, who initially refused my request to accompany my wife who is often prone to little bouts of weakness while standing in a line.

But far from any discourtesy, as I came to realise afterwards, she was merely insisting that “the lady can take care of herself” which she facilitated by personally seeing to it that she was well placed in the line and then ushering her to the photography section in front of all others as a senior citizen. And in “two twos”, as we say in Trinidad, she was done and we were smiling on our way out not, of course, without the “tongue-in-cheek” response from the security guard with her “I told you so” remark as she smiled at me. Goodness can often come in unforeseen packages like these: we only have to look a little more closely.

In the second instance at the Pensions Divisions section on Cipero Street in San Fernando, as against the stereotype of “no service” in the Public Service, the group of officers was as professional as you can get, doing their jobs as the officer at the Licensing Office , but with a kindness and consideration to all the elderly people present that seemed all part of that professionalism, myself and my wife no exception, with me goofing up once again with the wrong form and our attending officer effusive in her expressions of understanding the plight of the elderly, politely assuring me about not worrying about my error, again unlike my Licensing officer who sent us packing for a single error, that I could just fill out the correct form which she made available on the spot, even doing the copies for us.

Her associate officer going so far as to discreetly dealing with a piece of incorrect information by having us merely deleting same and initialling it. All this with none of the impoliteness the public has come to expect from the average officer in the “no-service” public service.

One officer went so far to ask a child accompanying a granny, initially left in the back row, to come sit at the side of her granny which would have made the child obviously more comfortable.

I give these details to illustrate a group of officers doing their jobs as the first I had encountered in the Licensing office, but doing it in true professional style with the ethics consistent with the service they were offering, polite, compassionate and understanding to a group of elderly people, fragile and vulnerable and likely to err.

The Resurrected Christ would have certainly smiled at this act of concern for people following its antithesis in the murders of so many during Easter.

So don’t cry, my beloved country! Still there is light in the darkness if only we look hard enough like the natural Trinidadian response to those burnt out and needing help or giving support to those having to endure the untimely death of loved ones, like with Andrea’s father et al.

The smallest candle is never subdued in the overwhelming darkness and maybe there is much to light up our own lives, in our own family, among our close friends, in our workplace, in this all pervading darkness.

Dr Errol N Benjamin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gearing up for the OAS Summit

Gearing up for the OAS Summit

With the Organisation of American States (OAS) having got itself caught in the awkward position of recognising Juan Guaidó’s representative as Venezuela’s valid ambassador, Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of Caricom should let the hemispheric body figure its own way out of that self-inflicted error.

Adult autism

Adult autism

It is much easier to think of things in binary, either black or white, yes or no. It gives us some sense of absoluteness in the world of unpredictability, lack of control and unanswered universe beginning and end questions.

Meaning of Emancipation

‘Tis the season of Emancipation.

‘Tis important to understand what that means. Or rather, ‘tis important to make some meaning from that.

Because a meaning is not exactly the same as a definition.

Asking how something is defined is not the same as asking what something means. To define something is to make it clear, visible and as objectively verifiable as possible. So when you define something or decide on a definition, there is a sense of concreteness and permanence in that definition.

IP and youth: innovating for a better future

As we celebrate World Intellectual Property Day on April 26, 2022, we are reminded of the power of youths in driving positive change. This year’s theme celebrates “IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future.” With an awareness of various forms of Intellectual Property (IP), young inventors and creators can use their IP rights to achieve their goals, generate income, create jobs, tackle local and global challenges and support community and national development (adapted from WIPO).

To protect, serve...and punish?

I could not agree more with members of the public when they say that our police and traffic wardens are using our ticket system to refill the Treasury and to meet their daily quota.

Late last week, one of my relatives, a pensioner, was sirened down by some patrolling officers and ticketed for a cracked windscreen. He was told that a cracked windscreen is a ($450) ticketed offence. He explained that he was on his way to have it replaced when he was stopped.

Light, amid the darkness

There is so much darkness in this small country of ours of barely one and a half million people-12 murders on the Easter weekend when The Christ would have resurrected to bring light into the world.

But amidst this all pervading darkness there are little pockets of light that keep flickering, like the luminescent algae on a moonlit night in Manzanilla, giving us some hope of redemption, as the Resurrection was intended to do.