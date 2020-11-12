Lighting the lamp of wisdom within

Divali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated festivals in the world. It is celebrated for various purposes, and it signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.
Divali is celebrated for different reasons, including the beginning of the new business accounting year; as a thanksgiving day at the end of the harvest for the autumn crop; to celebrate the return of Lord Ram, his wife Sita and brother Lakshman from a 14 year exile; and it is celebrated by Arya Samajists as a remembrance day for Swami Dayanand Saraswati who died on the occasion of Deepavali, October 30, 1883.
During this time of Divali, we remember the prayers: Om asato maa, sad gamaya, tamaso maa, jyotir gamaya mrityor maa, amritam gamaya, meaning, O supreme God, lead us from falsehood unto truth, from darkness unto light, and from death to immortal bliss.
Praying together as a family, helps to get rid of negative influences, and encourages families to grow spiritually, which increases our devotion, faith, courage, and also helps us to carry out our duties in the right way with a pure heart, good thoughts, words and deeds.
This inspires us to live our lives with love, respect, happiness, peacefulness and joy. We can remove darkness from ourselves and improve positivity in our lives by practising our five human values: 1. Love - being compassionate, forgiving and patient; 2. Peace - being contented, humble, self-controlling and respectful; 3. Truth - being honest and having integrity in everything we do; 4. Non-violence—having gentleness, consideration and kindness; 5. Right conduct—making the right decisions, appreciating what we have, having courage, self-respect, making sacrifices and accepting responsibilities.
Other ways, we can change positively are through daily prayers and meditation, selfless service to others, reading spiritual and inspiring books, participating in regular satsangh, havan and prayer service, speaking softly in a humble, loving and respectful way, putting ceiling on desires and material gains.
To light a lamp, one would need four things: a container, oil, wick and a match. If any of these is missing, you cannot light the lamp. This physical lamp dispels the outer darkness that surrounds our external senses, but there are also our inner perceptions which require other means to provide us with what we will call the Inner Light of Wisdom.
To attain this enlightenment, the following four elements are used: 1. Detachment, which is the container, 2. Devotion (bhakti), which is the oil; 3. One pointed concentration, which is the wick; 4. Knowledge of the Supreme Truth, which is the match stick.
Without these four, the Light of Spiritual Wisdom cannot shine. Of these, the most important is the state of detachment, which enables us to overcome our excessive desire for material objects, apart from what is essential in our lives.
Attachment is a source of distraction from the spiritual aspects of life—and the more distracted we are, the longer it will take to awaken the light within. It is giving up ego and ensuring our inner motives must have pure intentions and selfless love towards all.
Daily we must try our best to align our actions with what we think is right because it needs to be done, without worrying about success or failure, and accepting the outcome.
Then we have devotion, which is the state of mind in which one has no separate existence apart from God. It is seen from our qualities that are always present through our thoughts, words and actions, and reflected from our service, faith, love, kindness, contentment and focus.
To achieve these, we must have that one-pointed concentration and focus, undisturbed attention which helps to remove all distractions from our consciousness and keeps the mind calm and grounded. When we have acquired all these three stages, we gain spiritual knowledge which is an inward self-discovery experience or spiritual awareness that one is free from worldly and mental burdens, which brings enlightenment and oneness with God.
In order to achieve this, one must detach from both pain and pleasure of the world, stabilise the mind and emotions through calmness, control of the senses, patience, intense faith and concentration.
We can only open to our Divine mind when our hearts are open to kindness and love. Dedicate yourself to every duty without ego, and develop discipline within. Discriminate every work (Is it good or bad? Right or wrong?), and in turn, move with determination to experience true divinity.
So, for this Divali, let us all light the lamp of good thoughts and live a life towards the path of goodness, so that the light within us will shine, and remove all darkness and negativity in our lives.
Happy Divali to you and your family.
Roshini Rameshwarsingh
Mississauga, Canada