Those with authority over others often become wolves because the people under their charge behave like sheep. The antithesis is apt, for the wolf is an image of ferocity and meanness in dealing with its prey, that image often sharpened by the image of the prey as lambs or sheep which are defenceless and weak.
Often you hear of the “big bad wolf” to describe a mean, authoritarian boss and the people under his supervision as “lambs being led to the slaughter”. Such contrasting images of predator and prey are often reinforced in literature and folklore, like the “big bad wolf” threatening to “huff and puff” and blow down the house of the defenceless pigs cowering in fear at that prospect; or the innocent Little Red Riding Hood about to be eaten by the wolf with large teeth, lying on the bed dressed up in her grandmother’s clothes. The metaphor of a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” is another variant of the deceptiveness of this wily predator.
This antithesis between wolf and sheep can be contextualised in myriad ways: boss/worker, sergeant/recruit, parent/sibling; but in this letter I focus on the politics. How do political leaders become wolves? Perhaps they evolve as such because of their upbringing as victims in an authoritarian regime, be it in the home or the school, or in the country of their birth, and are indulging in a kind of reversible “payback” now that they in a position of power and authority to do so.
The acquisition of power is in itself an incentivisation to an authoritarian approach, for if you have the power you are virtually untouchable.
Al Jazeera’s programme, It’s all about power, is instructive in this respect. What adds to that sense of power is if the checks and balances institutionalised within the system are weak and ineffective. Not having to account because of effete systems of oversight is the springboard to authoritarianism.
But if even institutional elements are ineffective, the people should provide that check. In a democracy such as ours and others around the world the people, theoretically at least, and can hold runaway leaders to account, for a democracy is supposed to be “government for the people by the people” and through the vote and other “pressure systems” can achieve that objective.
But in many instances the people falter or fail altogether in discharging this important civic responsibility which, in history, has led to other means of eliminating oppressive authoritarian systems, often militarily, of which the French, the Bolshevik, the American et al revolutions are ample illustrations.
But it is useful to speculate on why the people often falter in their role of keeping errant leaders in check. This is a vast subject, taking many variables into account but, keeping our focus in mind, is it because they prefer to take the role of lambs/sheep, defenceless and servile against the “big bad wolf”, not forcibly so, but willingly, because of the patronage and privilege they enjoy because of such unquestioning servitude?
In our brand of ethnic politics in this country, leaders on both sides of the divide can do no wrong in the eyes of the members of their respective tribes, for it serves the latter well to be “lambs/sheep” for all the perks, positions, etc, that are the rewards of that unquestioning loyalty.
For if you are a dissenting voice, as in a recent instance of an official on one side of the divide in the North-east, you will be led as a “lamb to the slaughter” or, in the distant past on the other side, in the case of a young junior minister with a promising political career, thrown into the “dog house” simply because of a question she asked. And our own “big bad wolves” know of this willing servitude for self-gain, and exploit it to the fullest.
But we are not alone in this in our small country. Putin is the “big bad wolf” that he is because he knows the West, so far, won’t dare to engage him militarily, for they are “sheep” in their own way, getting as much as they can out of that situation without risking a full-scale war. And Putin has his own “sheep” in Russia, in the oligarchs, because they have gained what they have through the patronage of the “wolf”, but now baring their teeth at the original wolf for putting their gains under threat through Western sanctions.
There will always be “big bad wolves” in the world, as history tells us, for that status is often assured since people are willing to be “sheep” for their own survival!
What do you think?