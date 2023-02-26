Like soca judges judged the calypso?

I started to write a list of woes of the Mother of Bacchanal, but I just want to mention a few.
The most heart-rending result was putting Helon Francis ninth. Somehow, maybe the judges who normally do Soca Monarch were sent to judge the calypso competition. That’s the only explanation for such a result.
Yours was a sweet melody with wonderful lyrics, delivered as a master of the art form. Think back to 1974. Who remembers Sparrow’s song?
Thing again of those who can actually hum or even sing Shadow’s “I Come Out to Play” and, of course “Bass Man”.
Singers are saying if the Mighty Sparrow could go shopping, they can too. Why spend day after day trying to compose, when there are other jokers who will sell you one of their creations? Very sad.
Please don’t feel downtrodden. Yours is keeping the tradition very much alive in the likes of Maestro, Kitch, Relator and Chalkdust.
Lord Superior once stated that when he competed against someone with a buy song, he was actually competing against two pretenders—a composer and a singer.
Stay strong, young man; maybe by next year there’ll be competent calypso judges.
Teddy Pinheiro
cultural archivist
Barataria