It is a given fact that governments are wasteful and corrupt. The problem is that recommendations to fix these defects, whether from experts or laymen, usually fail to realise that wastefulness and corruption are not bugs, but features of government. That is to say, these are inherent in the rationale and structure of State power.
This is why calls for moral standards and structural tweaks (which is what the majority of commentators and policy wonks recommend) are doomed to failure. The fundamental problem of government is that the bureaucrats and politicians who run the State are using other people’s money to do so.
This means they have no incentives to practise either thrift or probity. In the private sector, bad spending or fraud is less prevalent because the owners are highly motivated to make sure their money isn’t wasted or stolen. Any private-sector company that does not stop such practices goes out of business. Governments, by contrast, tax citizens more or borrow to cover up their wastefulness and corruption.
This is why the only solution to overspending and theft is to limit government—ie, few or no State enterprises, few ministries, a small civil service, targeted social support, and as few politicians as possible.
Elton Singh
Couva
