Limitations of management by committee

For those of us who have spent decades in the business sector either in managerial and supervisory positions, the now exposed absolutely shambolic arrangements for leave for an acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) come as no surprise. You see, “a camel is really a horse designed and built by a committee”.
In this case, the filling of the office of CoP, there is not just one committee but at least two and possibly three or four involved in one way or another. The result? Administrative and managerial confusion as to who has the power to do what with respect to the comings and goings of the CoP—acting or otherwise.
The major committee involved is the Police Service Commission. Then there is the Committee of “Parliament” which does the actual selection via prime ministerial recommendation. Then there are probably at least two more committees that may be involved in one way or another: the Cabinet and the National Security Council.
But in all of this there is no single identified individual to whom the CoP is accountable! It was deliberately intended the post of CoP should be completely ring-fenced from political interference in any form, as was emphasised with the constitutional provision:
(1) Subject to section 123 (1), The Commissioner of Police shall have the complete power to manage the Police Service and is required to ensure that the human, financial and material resources available to the Service are used in an efficient and effective manner”
But for administrative matters like going on leave it should be plain and simple. Apply to your boss. And follow any associated instructions.
Any administrative streamlining should in no way impinge on the complete constitutional power of the CoP over the Police Service and the resources made available.
So who should be the CoP’s (administrative) boss? The Minister of National Security? The President?
Ashton S Brereton
Champs Fleurs