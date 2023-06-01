Under the Westminster system of government, the only chance we have as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to sanction Government policy is on election day. It is with this understanding that we the citizenry should demand more from those who are anxious for our support.

It is time that we come together as communities and religious organisations with our list of demands by creating a community manifesto. It is the only way that we the people will benefit from the electoral process as the system gives very little in continued engagement after votes have been cast.

The power of the people lies in their ability to organise and make their voices heard. The Government is supposed to work for us, the citizens, not the other way around. We need to hold them accountable, and this can only be done through active and sustained engagement.

Once the manifesto has been crea­ted, we need to present it to all political parties and demand that they include our concerns in their policy platforms. Political parties must be made to understand that they work for us and that it is our votes that allow them to govern. Only then can we truly benefit from the electoral process.

Jaybee Harper

St Joseph

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Take action to preserve our green spaces

On an early morning visit to Cha­guaramas, you can still see and hear howler monkeys. You can enjoy the sunrise while on a hiking trail. You can participate in a range of activities in an absolutely beautiful environment. Chaguaramas has the potential to become the best eco-friendly business and entertainment space in the region, but successive governments have failed at their attempts to make it an environmentally sustainable area.

List our demands in a community manifesto

Under the Westminster system of government, the only chance we have as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to sanction Government policy is on election day. It is with this understanding that we the citizenry should demand more from those who are anxious for our support.

Possible impacts of judge-alone trials

Judge-alone trials in the High Court were introduced in Trinidad and Tobago in February 2019. Several such trials were conducted before the pandemic began. During the pandemic, when in-person hearings had to be suspended, judge-alone trials provided the only means by which criminal trials in the High Court could be conducted.

West Indies, Sammy need to be ruthless

Congratulations on your appoint­ment as head coach of the white-ball West Indies teams, Daren Sammy. Your approach to chan­ging West Indies’ fortunes is correct, the mentality needs to be aligned. We don’t need bigger bats, bigger stadiums, more coaching or better sunscreen, for that matter. We have to develop a winning mentality, a never-say-never attitude, arrogance and swagger to our style of play.

Time to stop weeping

Time to stop weeping

“It’s important to understand the root causes of this issue and address them through compreh…