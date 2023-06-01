List our demands in a community manifesto

Under the Westminster system of government, the only chance we have as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to sanction Government policy is on election day. It is with this understanding that we the citizenry should demand more from those who are anxious for our support.
It is time that we come together as communities and religious organisations with our list of demands by creating a community manifesto. It is the only way that we the people will benefit from the electoral process as the system gives very little in continued engagement after votes have been cast.
The power of the people lies in their ability to organise and make their voices heard. The Government is supposed to work for us, the citizens, not the other way around. We need to hold them accountable, and this can only be done through active and sustained engagement.
Once the manifesto has been created, we need to present it to all political parties and demand that they include our concerns in their policy platforms. Political parties must be made to understand that they work for us and that it is our votes that allow them to govern. Only then can we truly benefit from the electoral process.
Jaybee Harper
St Joseph