Listen to experts, not armchair statisticians

I’ve noticed in recent times a series of letters with an anti-vaccination leaning from Kevin Baldeosingh culminating with one published on Saturday. Could Mr Baldeosingh’s need to write in the public forum be the result of cognitive dissonance, where he is really trying to convince himself that what he is doing is correct? Cognitive dissonance is a state of tension that occurs whenever a person holds two cognitions ideas, attitudes, beliefs, opinions that are psychologically inconsistent. [Elliot Aronson, co-author, Mistakes Were Made (But Not by Me); social psychologist, professor emeritus, psychology, University of California Santa Cruz].

Mr Baldeosingh’s statement, “as we now know, a significant portion of that jabbed cohort no longer have any immunity due to waning efficacy” is uncharacteristically unreferenced and inaccurate.

While his right to a published opinion is duly respected, it irresponsible and dangerous during a pandemic. His opinion and mine are those of laypersons.

This being an existential crisis, the population needs to be informed by experts, not armchair statisticians.

Our experts in the Ministry of Health always claim to be guided by the World Health Organisation even while they examine local data.

The population needs to listen to them and not be distracted by the noise of irresponsible neophytes.

Fazir Khan

St Augustine

