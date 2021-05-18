Listen to Fuad, please

Once you can breathe easily, you do not need to spend a fortune testing for Covid-19. But some of us are gullible and have more money than common sense.

Listen to Dr Fuad Khan, former representative for Barataria/San Juan.

People are compromising the health sector by blocking up beds badly needed for patients with acute respiratory distress.

Once you can breathe and walk up and down stairs, you will live to tell the tale that you had Covid. You can safely rest and recover while being monitored at home.

But Trini people are allegedly being driven by social media spin doctors. And of course, some owners of private labs are laughing all the way to the bank. Covid money is big money.

It is fantastic news that the T&T Government can look forward to a donation of possibly one million vaccines from America. Everything seems already in place under the care of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Amery Browne. This is added welcome news after receiving two field hospitals from the government of the United States.

All being well with sorting out which vaccines we can use, it would appear that the next few months will see T&T fully vaccinated and enjoying herd immunity.

Patience is a virtue. We just have to ensure we follow the established health protocols to the letter. It would seem God is busy renewing his T&T passport.

And where and from whom did we recently hear allegations and fake news that US President Biden does not allegedly like Prime Minister Rowley?

Why try to wrongly embarrass America and the new president?

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Fix SoE regulations

Fix SoE regulations

The nation’s heart is heavier today as it carries the loss of another 23 persons—nameless, faceless victims of ­Covid-19.

The news that T&T had broken its own record for daily Covid-19 deaths within the Caricom region hit the public with a jolt. Perhaps it was serious enough to convince many more to take the first vaccine they can get.

Vaccine hoarding and panic buying

Vaccine hoarding and panic buying

IN one story accredited to the Associated Press last week, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres deplored what he said were the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” taking place among richer, more economically and technologically advanced countries than others.

He also sharply criticised what he saw as “side deals with Covid-19 manufacturers”, which he said was undermining the availability of the vaccines to all the peoples of the world.

Privatise electrical inspectorate

Has anyone ever encountered an electrical problem requiring an electrical inspection?

Well, my electricity was disconnected, due to a burn out, and was advised to get an electrical inspection certificate before T&TEC reconnects.

No way to punish a child

I just came across the Express article “Cops to probe ‘kneeling boy’ case”.

I’d like to ask everyone who has to investigate this to please not investigate whether or not the punishment was reasonable for this child, as this is no way to punish a child.

The non-pandemic

The Covid-19 disease is proving not to have pandemic proportion. Having or getting an immunity deficiency tends to be the decisive factor whether someone will suffer any consequences, if infected; even here death is not a sure result.