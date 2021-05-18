Listen to Fuad, please

Once you can breathe easily, you do not need to spend a fortune testing for Covid-19. But some of us are gullible and have more money than common sense.
Listen to Dr Fuad Khan, former representative for Barataria/San Juan.
People are compromising the health sector by blocking up beds badly needed for patients with acute respiratory distress.
Once you can breathe and walk up and down stairs, you will live to tell the tale that you had Covid. You can safely rest and recover while being monitored at home.
But Trini people are allegedly being driven by social media spin doctors. And of course, some owners of private labs are laughing all the way to the bank. Covid money is big money.
It is fantastic news that the T&T Government can look forward to a donation of possibly one million vaccines from America. Everything seems already in place under the care of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Amery Browne. This is added welcome news after receiving two field hospitals from the government of the United States.
All being well with sorting out which vaccines we can use, it would appear that the next few months will see T&T fully vaccinated and enjoying herd immunity.
Patience is a virtue. We just have to ensure we follow the established health protocols to the letter. It would seem God is busy renewing his T&T passport.
And where and from whom did we recently hear allegations and fake news that US President Biden does not allegedly like Prime Minister Rowley?
Why try to wrongly embarrass America and the new president?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin