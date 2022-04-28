Litterbug without a care for the environment

This is to highlight a situation of degradation of the environment by a particular driver. He drives a white car. I have observed his conduct over time, which is appalling.
Every day, he drives into Angeline Street, Morvant, and stops at a particular spot, where he would urinate on the side of the road.
He then cleans his hands and proceeds to eat a meal. After his meal, he folds up the foil paper in which the meal was wrapped, and throws it into the surface drain at the side of the road.
Running parallel to the surface drain is a box drain, so probably a lot of his garbage is thrown into that box drain as well.
Afterwards, he will again clean his hands using napkins, which he also throws into the surface drain, leaving an eyesore of litter on the side of the road.
There is so much talk in the media about saving the environment and here it is—this citizen does not care about the environment.
Sometimes he would dust out the mats in his vehicle so that inside the car is clean, but on the outside it does not matter to him.
A simple solution to this issue is for him to have a garbage bag in his car to put the litter into, which can be disposed of, in a bin, somewhere.
Indeed, this is a situation which should not be allowed to continue.
Patrick Filby
Morvant