Litterbug without a care for the environment

This is to highlight a situation of degradation of the environment by a particular driver. He drives a white car. I have observed his conduct over time, which is appalling.

Every day, he drives into Angeline Street, Morvant, and stops at a particular spot, where he would urinate on the side of the road.

He then cleans his hands and proceeds to eat a meal. After his meal, he folds up the foil paper in which the meal was wrapped, and throws it into the surface drain at the side of the road.

Running parallel to the surface drain is a box drain, so probably a lot of his garbage is thrown into that box drain as well.

Afterwards, he will again clean his hands using napkins, which he also throws into the surface drain, leaving an eyesore of litter on the side of the road.

There is so much talk in the media about saving the environment and here it is—this citizen does not care about the environment.

Sometimes he would dust out the mats in his vehicle so that inside the car is clean, but on the outside it does not matter to him.

A simple solution to this issue is for him to have a garbage bag in his car to put the litter into, which can be disposed of, in a bin, somewhere.

Indeed, this is a situation which should not be allowed to continue.

Patrick Filby

Morvant

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A moral obligation to provide evidence

The Opposition Leader is being taken to task by the Prime Minister to produce evidence to the allegations she previously made relating to spyware or Pegasus.

Although she may have a fundamental right to alert us that the act of spying on the people is an invasion of privacy which is protected by our Constitution, she also has the right to tell the truth.

Celebrating the joy of books

Celebrating the joy of books

The celebration of Caribbean books, writing and writers is now under way at the 12th edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest in T&T. In a region where sustainability is a perennial challenge, such endurance is no mean achievement. For that, we are indebted to the festival’s visionary and energetic founder, Marina Salandy-Brown, and the group of literary stalwarts who have nurtured and grown the event into the annual calendar staple that it is today.

A hanging in Singapore

A hanging in Singapore

Short days ago, Singapore exe­cuted, by hanging, a Malaysian man named Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam. He had brought in 42.72 grammes of diamorphine (heroin) to the country, back in April 2009. He was convicted and sentenced to the mandatory death penalty on November 22, 2010, so had been on death row for more than a decade.

Taking a peep at a little calypso history

My sister turned me on to Spoilo and Kitchie at a very young age, and I have never diverted from them—only to add Maestro.

My father always said “wait to hear Kitchener before yuh pick ah Road March”.

What I am about to add is purely conjecture, on my part.

Mismanagement to the core in T&T

Everywhere you look in the headlines, someone, some company, some contractor is not getting paid.

Here is sweet T&T. You execute services or provide products, but yet the recipient fails to meet their contractual obligation of payment.

We are mismanagement to the core in this country. Ministries unable to provide basic salaries to the citizens that are living pay cheque to pay cheque.

Litterbug without a care for the environment

This is to highlight a situation of degradation of the environment by a particular driver. He drives a white car. I have observed his conduct over time, which is appalling.

Every day, he drives into Angeline Street, Morvant, and stops at a particular spot, where he would urinate on the side of the road.

He then cleans his hands and proceeds to eat a meal. After his meal, he folds up the foil paper in which the meal was wrapped, and throws it into the surface drain at the side of the road.