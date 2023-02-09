Little change after 40 years

I renewed my driver’s licence on February 8, 2023. I am over 60, so there was no need for an appointment.

I arrived around 11 a.m. and was greeted by a pleasant gentleman at the door who guided me to where I needed to line up. I still had the form to fill out, so I first went to a shelf to fill out my form. Then I went to the line that I was directed to go. There is space for two lines which is unfortunate as it should have a crowd-control system, thus allowing first come, first served.