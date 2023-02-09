Little change after 40 years

I renewed my driver’s licence on February 8, 2023. I am over 60, so there was no need for an appointment.

I arrived around 11 a.m. and was greeted by a pleasant gentleman at the door who guided me to where I needed to line up. I still had the form to fill out, so I first went to a shelf to fill out my form. Then I went to the line that I was directed to go. There is space for two lines which is unfortunate as it should have a crowd-control system, thus allowing first come, first served.

The lady at the counter efficiently handled my application and forward­ed me to go out the door and go to the right of the building to a door 2. Along the side of the building, which is next to the car park, I had to ask someone where door 2 was and, again, I received a courteous response.

Behind door 2, I had to wait a while as my documents had to follow me via an internal courier. A waste of manpower, in my humble opinion. I suggest giving the customer their documents in a reusable envelope to give to that department. In about five minutes, my picture was taken and I was out the door.

I must say I am truly amazed at the lack of proper building functionality that still exists in the Wrightson Road Licensing Office. I was issued my licence in 1983—40 years ago and the building set-up is practically the same. What happens with all the monies collected from this source? Is it not enough to provide these workers and the public with a proper environment?

Maybe if this were done, we might have fewer complaints about the Licensing Office.

Suzanne Warren

St James

I empathise with Dr Rowley’s distress

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, last Monday, at Skinner Park’s opening, complained, “I almost lost my house two months ago because a drain outside of my house is broken and the corporation can’t fix it because they haven’t got sand and cement.”

He sadly added, “The water came through the drain and undermined my yard.” Such a complaint from a 70-year-old senior citizen attracted public sympathy. I, for one, deeply empathise with our PM.

Living in constant fear of what’s next

I will often say it is not until you go through certain things for yourself that you can fully and truly understand the pain, hurt, grief, disappointment and frustration of others.

I am thankful that our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was able to save his home from a pending disaster, as he shared. The disappointment was quite noticeable in reference to the corporation. But this is the real world, and in Trinidad and Tobago, certain things have now become a way of life.

Infant games

The debacle of the missing file and its mysterious reappearance brings back memories of a game we played in the Infant class of our primary school when we would take a book and open it.

“Picture for picture”—“No picture.”

“Picture for picture”—“Yes picture.”