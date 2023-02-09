Little change after 40 years

I renewed my driver’s licence on February 8, 2023. I am over 60, so there was no need for an appointment.
I arrived around 11 a.m. and was greeted by a pleasant gentleman at the door who guided me to where I needed to line up. I still had the form to fill out, so I first went to a shelf to fill out my form. Then I went to the line that I was directed to go. There is space for two lines which is unfortunate as it should have a crowd-control system, thus allowing first come, first served.
The lady at the counter efficiently handled my application and forwarded me to go out the door and go to the right of the building to a door 2. Along the side of the building, which is next to the car park, I had to ask someone where door 2 was and, again, I received a courteous response.
Behind door 2, I had to wait a while as my documents had to follow me via an internal courier. A waste of manpower, in my humble opinion. I suggest giving the customer their documents in a reusable envelope to give to that department. In about five minutes, my picture was taken and I was out the door.
I must say I am truly amazed at the lack of proper building functionality that still exists in the Wrightson Road Licensing Office. I was issued my licence in 1983—40 years ago and the building set-up is practically the same. What happens with all the monies collected from this source? Is it not enough to provide these workers and the public with a proper environment?
Maybe if this were done, we might have fewer complaints about the Licensing Office.
Suzanne Warren
St James