With so many things that require urgent attention, these two might seem trivial. On White Street in Woodbrook, travelling south from Tragarete Road towards Little Carib, there are no signs indicating that motorists must “stop at major road ahead” (meaning Roberts Street).
I myself was a victim once, being hit broadside travelling on Roberts, heading west. The driver (a tourist) said he saw no signage indicating that he should stop. That was 12 years ago.
Also, T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) put up a new post for a transformer on O’Connor Street (south), in front property #16, about six months ago and have never returned to finish filling and compacting/cementing the hole properly. Seems trivial, but so does fixing the flooding problems.