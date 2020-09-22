The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago extends greetings to our nation on the occasion of Republic Day, tomorrow. The watchwords of Discipline, Production and Tolerance, as given at Independence in 1962, remain relevant to this day.
In bringing these greetings, we remind the country of some discipline laws, like the Tobacco Control Act, Litter Act, relevant seatbelt and breathalyser laws and the recent amendment to allow for the compulsory wearing of masks in public. It would have been so much more mature of us if such legislation were not necessary. The need to be committed to the greater good must exceed adherence to laws.
With respect to production, we will always be reminded to duly give a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay. The president of the Industrial Court lamented the actions of some employers in her recent address at the opening of the new term. Production is the end product of good industrial relations.
It was a sad time that racism reared its ugly head following our election. Tolerance is needed—not uncivilised behaviour and comments. We were hailed as the “Rainbow Country”. Our National Anthem establishes “Here every creed and race find an equal place”. We ask that God bless our nation, among other things, but we are in the darkest of ages.
As we observe Republic Day, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago requests reasons to celebrate meaningfully.
May God continue to bless our nation.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
coordinator, Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago