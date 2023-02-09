Living in constant fear of what’s next

I will often say it is not until you go through certain things for yourself that you can fully and truly understand the pain, hurt, grief, disappointment and frustration of others.
I am thankful that our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was able to save his home from a pending disaster, as he shared. The disappointment was quite noticeable in reference to the corporation. But this is the real world, and in Trinidad and Tobago, certain things have now become a way of life.
There are people all over our twin islands who were not as fortunate as our Prime Minister because they did not have the resources to deal with, for example, a landslide. Their homes are gone—something they have spent a life building—and this is not easy. Many are in tears.
This is just one of the many areas where we see thousands of people in Trinidad and Tobago living in constant fear of what will happen next. There are those who have paid their water rates faithfully for years, and it is normal not to have water for weeks, or just a few days a week if they live in the right area.
You also have to deal with the criminal elements who care nothing about life—murders, robberies and home invasions, just to name a few. Daily they are on the hunt for prey, both at night and during the day, and while we are free, the confinement due to crime gives you the impression that you are living in a prison. Let us not talk about inflation, we are all feeling its effects—rich, poor, or somewhere in between.
So, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as a citizen of these beautiful twin islands, I fully understand your frustration, but you are not alone. There are thousands living here in T&T who go through the same frustration and stress, perhaps even more, on a daily basis. They can do nothing about it but pray for some type of intervention, divine provision and protection. Life is tough for them.
Despite it all, we cannot give up, but hope for better days ahead. Maybe the Venezuela and Trinidad gas deal will bring in extra money to help our situation. I am no expert, so I do not know. For the time being, Mr PM, no new taxes imposed for the sake of the people; they require some breathing room.
Stay strong, stay safe, T&T; we will make it if we try, and with God’s help, T&T will rise again. Keep the faith.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan