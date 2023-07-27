Living in Maloney

Ever since I knew myself I loved to eat Crix
I went to live in Maloney in 1986.
When we received the call,
My children were still very small.
Living in this community
There is so much love in Maloney.
Some of the youths call me tanty or mother,
As a sign of respect for their neighbour.
In front of most buildings, you can find a fruit stall
We also have a shopping mall.
Residents often exercise in the recreation field,
Then head home to their family to share a meal.
We have a large police station,
Being near to the airport is a good location.
Maloney has a reputation for crime,
Yet I have been living in his area for a long time.
Rosetta Ransome