Once again it is not for me because (as of writing) today is my birthday and I am blessed.
It is for my children, grandchildren, neighbours, elderly, schoolchildren and babies that I cry inwardly for the reason being not having access to pipe-borne water and we are actually living in the capital city of WASA—Upper Mendez Drive, Champs Fleurs (St Joseph constituency). We are deemed as “off the map”.
We the residents have been camping since before “Water for all by 2020”. We are in 2021 and not a single pipe has been placed in the ground.
A truckload of water now costs $500. We the poor people cannot afford to buy.
Corporation trucks are always down.
All we have to do is depend on God’s water—rain.
At present, there is a massive multi-million-dollar project with the structure of approximately 270 metres of pipelines, water mains along Mendez Drive, Champs Fleurs, and the installation of a high-horse power pump being installed on the Eastern Main Road in Champs Fleurs.
It is obvious this is commencing due to the Hevron Heights townhouse project, which is due to resume soon. Our community is situated obliquely opposite this site, and there are no signs that the WASA project is outlined for our fraction of the community, which is approximately one kilometre away from 20 households which complete the equation.
How long can we the residents of Upper Mendez Drive continue to suffer? Please, I am pleading, begging, asking you to help us access a commodity all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago deserve: pipe-borne water.
Donna Ross Livan-Peters
for the residents of
Upper Mendez Drive,
Champs Fleurs