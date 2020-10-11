I wish to thank Mr Raffique Shah for expressing his contribution in yesterday’s Sunday Express. I eagerly await your next contribution.
It is a known fact that the introduction of the social programmes led to many estates being abandoned due to a lack of labour.
While I consider the social programmes essential to any society, would it not be more worthwhile to direct these workers to rehabilitating estates, particularly cocoa. This is not hard to implement using cocoa as an example.
• Identify the estates in each county.
• Identify the workers gangs in each county
• Meet with the owners in each county.
• Obtain owners consent to use of social programme workers to rehabilitate and maintain the estate.
• Obtain an agreement on the owners’ contribution to the State for the service provided. (As an example, five to ten per cent of sales. This can be obtained from the cocoa association.
• Have a roster for the estates where the workers in each county work on the estates of that county at least three times a week. The other two days will be to perform the duties currently being carried out.
In this way the State will benefit in several ways.
1. Government already pay these workers so there will be no change in the basic social payments.
2. Contribution from the owners will benefit the state.
3. Increase in exports will benefit the country especially the foreign exchange shortage. It is a known fact that the Trinidad Trinitario Cocoa is widely regarded as the finest in the world.
4. Owners will get a reliable source of labour and maybe, we can return to realising that agriculture can be worthwhile.
5. Implementation in other areas, particularly in medium to long term crops and even short term crops, can lead to a reduction in the food import bill.
You used cassava as an example and I agree with the existing farmers getting preference to state lands, particularly Caroni lands. I am also in agreement with the use of technology which is widely available and in use already.
What frustrates me is that governments since the 70s have talked of diversification and there has never been any serious attempt to achieve that goal. As I have said on many occasions to family and friends, different products from petroleum, such as fertiliser, insecticide, petroleum jelly, is not diversification. Oil done, game over.
Alanna Charles
via e-mai