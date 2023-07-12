Do local government representatives, more so the Opposition’s, have any robust say/input in national administrative decisions, as compared to Members of Parliament of both sides?
If not, does it mean that their dependence (local government representatives) for financial provision for the maintenance of their county, borough or city rests totally on the cordiality of the central government?
Here we are once again, engaging in what is labelled as local government elections. But given elected local government representatives’ limited influence in contrast to the central government’s final say in the quantity of funds disbursed, isn’t this process (local government elections) realistically a charade?
Whichever political party is in power, through its five-year reign, it has an annual national budget that determines where finances would be distributed. And that includes finances that go to each city, borough and regional corporation.
Of course, in exceptional situations (eg, flooding, social programmes, major road repairs, etc) where additional funds are needed, who decides how much, if any at all, should be further disbursed?
The central government, of course. And this is where all citizens should give this matter a little thought.
Wouldn’t the political party in power be more inclined to provide additional funds without much ado if their local government representatives were requesting those additional funds?
However, if your local government representative embodies the opposition (whoever they are at any given time), wouldn’t that possibly necessitate the protesting crowds, the blocking of roads, the burning of tyres, etc, for much-needed funds?
Practically, as far as where acquiring surplus finances for your community’s maintenance/improvement is concerned, isn’t it putting your neighbourhood at a disadvantage when you choose an opposition representative in local government elections?