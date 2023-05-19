What did the London-based Privy Council really say? There is a lot of salivating going on that the Opposition has won, hands down, in the appeal to postpone local government elections for one year.
Forget about which political party won, whether wholly or partially. The esteemed lords of the Privy Council do not live in T&T.
But do they have to be here in T&T, inhaling the stench of the bitter rivalry between the governing People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Opposition United National Congress (UNC)?
I looked at the hastily called media briefing by the attorney general. Most interesting. So, the real question is: who is likely to win the local government elections whenever they are called?
Despite the horrendous crime statistics, the UNC will not find it easy to score extra political points as political beauty lies in the eyes of the beholders.
We the people need to get a feeling today in 2023 about the lay of the political land.
Do we need the North American Caribbean Teachers’ Association (NACTA) to do a poll? The NACTA poll of April 2022 predicts the PNM winning general elections until 2030.
We need to be brought up to date since public enthusiasm keeps shifting.
As usual, my view is personal and unsolicited. I am anticipating the T&T trade unions will have much to say about local government elections 2023; and although the Labour Day march is three weeks away, there is already a bit of rumbling going on which should be noted.
The incumbent PNM, despite the ongoing crime statistics, continues to perform reasonably well. Plain talking is not bad manners.
The PNM is drowning in crime statistics, but there is still time to get a handle on crime before 2025.
Winning at local government elections will not magically ensure victory in 2025. Why? Because Trini people are unpredictable right up to the last wire.
The really nice big cake to chew down on will be served at general election 2025.
The proof of the political pudding is always in the eating.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin