While flooding is at the forefront of public attention, has anyone noticed most of our street drains do not have filter grills to prevent the accumulation of refuse where it cannot be easily cleaned?
It’s no surprise, since road and pavement works seem to use unskilled labour, without ensuring standards are met.
Similarly, the poor state of pothole repair is primarily because successful road repair requires skilled, trained workers—not whoever decided to show up for work in the local corporation.
Also, the state of pavements is an obstacle to the differently abled, and sometimes the fully abled!
Five minutes on Google shows the difference between real pavement curbs compared to what we do.
We aren’t getting value for money regarding local road works.