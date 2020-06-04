I find it quite regrettable that some of our citizens are so quick to copy the behaviour of people in other countries, like the United States, where there are genuine concerns about the actions of the leaders.

One of our community leaders leaps to the attack, accusing the local police of behaving like the police officers in Minneapolis who were involved in the death of Mr George Floyd.

He quotes an unfortunate statement by our Police Commissioner—“One shot, one kill”—to support his accusation.

The Commissioner was unwise to give such an edict, especially as it is so ripe for misinterpretation, as he is now discovering.

There is no parallel between what happened in the US and what has been happening in our country.

The police have on occasion used excessive force in the pursuance of their duties and I, for one, have been appalled by their actions in a number of cases. But it is a long stretch to liken it to a police officer kneeling on the neck of another human being while being begged by onlookers to release him.

We need to be careful not to go jumping on the bandwagon simply to get our pictures in the newspaper or to try to appeal to base sentiments.

Anyone with half a conscience would fully understand the rage that would motivate the kind of response that we are seeing, even though we may not agree.

I don’t know what that says about the US President.

However, Trinidad is not the United States and the two countries cannot be compared in their treatment of their citizens.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Time for nature

Time for nature

World Environment Day 2020 arrives with the news that notwithstanding the dramatic Covid-19-induced reduction in carbon emissions, the level of carbon dioxide in the air is at its highest in recorded history.

Hard road, tough choices

Hard road, tough choices

Let me restate my point of view that genuine recovery depends on a few key things: 1. Managing the Survival Phase; 2. Restoring Closed Businesses; 3. Recoup and Retrieval for Businesses as they open; 4. A National Recovery Strategy; 5. Immediate Action of Economic Restructuring, 6. Building a New Economy post Covid.

In a drugged-up state

In a drugged-up state

As T&T’s most prominent columnist, I often get bombarded with questions from fans wanting expert advice on complicated subject matters. For example, Kathy, who works at Scotiabank Credit Card Centre, writes: “Dear Darryn, your failure to reply leaves us with no choice but to commence legal proceedings.”

Weak media not good

“Every politician who has tasted power, and many who counted for little, has gone to war with the media. If they didn’t, that would signal that journalists were not doing their jobs, that they were too busy prostrating to power to do their duty to country.”

What about T&T, do all lives matter here?

Here in sweet T&T, we have jumped on the US bandwagon and have stood up and expressed our diverse views on the ongoing racial tension in the US, but I ask us to step back and look at our country.

Race in America

Race in America

It’s been a bad week in the United States: six nights of protests, huge anger, rioting and looting in 50 cities, hundreds arrested or injured—but only six dead over the police murder of George Floyd. The number may have gone up by the time you read this, but it’s definitely not 1968 again.