Locals must invest to keep Asa Wright open

T&T is a tropical island with mountains, rivers and forest, so Asa Wright, in Arima, should be a priority to be funded by our Government to keep its doors open to generate tourism. We need more of this type of eco tourism with wooden cabanas built on our mountains, for foreign tourists to visit and stay.

We have talked about diversifying our T&T economy to encourage tourism, so here is a well established natural wonder called Asa Wright, voted by the World Trade Awards for three successive years in the early 2000’s, as the world’s leading eco tourism destination. It was developed by local naturalists and bird watchers, so we need to keep Asa Wright open, for local and foreign visitors to enjoy, and discuss that experience with their overseas friends.

More local companies need to invest in T&T tourism, to keep Asa Wright’s doors open, the same way we cherish the Magnificent Seven buildings around Port of Spain’s Savannah. These are trademarks that are already established, and tourists from around the world, as well as those visiting on cruise ships will be happy to view.

In Barbados where I lived for 38 years, it is mostly local residents who are involved in the financing and running of that island’s tourists attractions. And they do a good job, as tourism is their number one industry.

We cannot only depend on our Government to build the T&T tourism brand, locals and local companies must get on board to finance these tourists projects, and advertise them to the rest of the world.

The Government in turn can give tax breaks accordingly to those who contribute to developing T&T’s tourism.

Patricia Blades

Cocorite

Help, Customs in a mess

The Valuation Unit at Customs House is overwhelmed with the workload that now must be done manually releases, as this unit is still, to get onto the online system.

Please, have a heart

With the new system coming on stream concerning applying for exemption it is unfair to ask those who have already done all the necessary paperwork to reapply.

Steer our youths away from a divided society

I will like to compliment Dr Theodore Lewis on his timely article in yesterday’s Sunday Express headlined, “The mis-education of black children.”

Dr Lewis is a lone voice crying in the wilderness about the mis-education of not only black children, but the entire young population of our country. Our educational system is controlled by the denominational religious bodies that perpetuate discrimination, inequality and racism.

All about APT James

IT can never be said AV Rampersad does not do his homework.

In fact I enjoy helping others with their homework.

Our PM encouraged the nation to do some research about one APT James.

Kamala—a trailblazer committed to public service

The Association of Female Executives in Trinidad and Tobago (AFETT) extends sincere congratulations to the United States of America’s (US) vice president, Kamala Harris on being appointed as the first female vice president of the United States of America, and more significantly the first black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold this Office.