Locals must invest to keep Asa Wright open

T&T is a tropical island with mountains, rivers and forest, so Asa Wright, in Arima, should be a priority to be funded by our Government to keep its doors open to generate tourism. We need more of this type of eco tourism with wooden cabanas built on our mountains, for foreign tourists to visit and stay.
We have talked about diversifying our T&T economy to encourage tourism, so here is a well established natural wonder called Asa Wright, voted by the World Trade Awards for three successive years in the early 2000’s, as the world’s leading eco tourism destination. It was developed by local naturalists and bird watchers, so we need to keep Asa Wright open, for local and foreign visitors to enjoy, and discuss that experience with their overseas friends.
More local companies need to invest in T&T tourism, to keep Asa Wright’s doors open, the same way we cherish the Magnificent Seven buildings around Port of Spain’s Savannah. These are trademarks that are already established, and tourists from around the world, as well as those visiting on cruise ships will be happy to view.
In Barbados where I lived for 38 years, it is mostly local residents who are involved in the financing and running of that island’s tourists attractions. And they do a good job, as tourism is their number one industry.
We cannot only depend on our Government to build the T&T tourism brand, locals and local companies must get on board to finance these tourists projects, and advertise them to the rest of the world.
The Government in turn can give tax breaks accordingly to those who contribute to developing T&T’s tourism.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite