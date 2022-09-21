If one wishes to understand just how far removed from reality the United National Congress is, look no further than the legal challenges which took place in the aftermath of the 2015 general election.
According to the “logic applied at that time”, as few as 3,904 (assuming that no votes were cast for the UNC in that period) persons voted for the PNM in Toco/Sangre Grande, for example, during that final hour of polling on September 7. That is equivalent to almost 20 per cent of all the votes cast on the day. And works out to an amazing 65 votes cast each minute across just 38 polling divisions—making that final, unplanned hour the heaviest voting period of the entire day!
The numbers in the other challenged constituencies reflected no better for the Opposition. With the possible numerical exception of Moruga/Tableland which was won by just 533 votes, the margin of victory in the other contested races ranged between 1,633 and 3,615.
In spite of the numerical and statistical improbabilities, “believers” remain perplexed and aggrieved by the fact that the courts have ruled against them; and like the fabled “woman scorned”, have perpetuated the matter even further through an unending sequence of conspiracy theories and false allegations against everyone, from the chief justice to the EBC.
I have returned to this example to illustrate the fact that what we have in Trinidad and Tobago is an opposition party that is comfortable stretching the limits of logic, law and even good taste to fit its own peculiar set of circumstances and political ambitions.
One is, therefore, unsurprised that in a “reality” where the laws regarding the statute of limitations on certain criminal offences were allegedly changed in order to benefit party financiers (ie, Section 34), and where audits into alleged wrongdoings are read out in Parliament, rendering the findings inadmissible in the courts (ie, LifeSport), that today, in the already much publicised matter regarding the member of parliament for Pointe-a-Pierre, we are once again witnessing a goalpost that is being conveniently shifted—this time, into the realm of fantasy and conspiracy.
It was just over a year ago that, in a pronouncement on this same matter, the opposition leader herself dared the police to bring charges if credible evidence could be collected. Well, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, it appears that the chickens have come home to roost.
The evidence has been collected by an independent TTPS. The independent DPP has been consulted and has identified in the evidence that a law (or laws) may have been broken. And charges have been legally and correctly laid in a court of law, administered by an independent Judiciary.
It would seem that logic and the law should now be allowed to take their rightful course. But they are not.
As you prescribed then, the way forward for Mr Lee is pellucidly clear: he must now take a back seat from all official positions that he occupies, or holds as a consequence of his standing in the UNC, until such a time when his name is well and truly cleared; just as Ramlogan, Ramdeen, Warner, et al, have all been wont to do when allegations were made and charges laid against them.
Then, pray tell, why has that standard not been applied in the case of David Lee? And why has there been such a deafening silence on the part of the political leader since the news of his arrest broke last Friday?
In the meantime, the public has been treated instead to a masterclass in deflection and “whataboutism”, which only serves to remind me of something my grandfather once said to me: if someone accuses a man of stealing mangoes, and his immediate defence is to say people take mangoes from that tree all the time, that man has already admitted he has no defence at all.