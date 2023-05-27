Having perused various views on the recent Privy Council ruling, I felt compelled to add some further ingredients to the pot.

First, I must admit that as a citizen of this independent, so-called republic, I am aghast, disheartened and insulted that today, approaching 61 years of Independence, we continue to stoop to the British to seek their guidance and approval for our own laws. What a shame!

As I understand it, the Privy Council’s divi­ded decision to overrule our Court of Appeal was hinged primarily on their interpretation of our Parliament’s intent of the revised Local Government Reform Act. While admitting the fabric of the Constitution was untouched, they grasped at the straw of subjectivity, pleading for clarity and conciseness.

As it stands, we must now kowtow to the dictates of the supreme lords, our absolute final arbiter, as they dismiss our sovereign parliamentary approvals. What ignominy!

And sadly, amidst these insults, there’s little hope on the horizon for a brighter future.

The country’s appalling and rapidly deteriorating crime situation cries out for bold and decisive leadership from the two major parties. Our antiquated Constitution is woefully out of sync with our challenging environment. Constitution reform with a built-in referendum is long overdue.

Parliamentarians know this, but conveniently replace strategic, transformational priorities for short-term, five-year survival goals.

Nevertheless, we trust that the Privy Council accelerates its goal to remove itself as our final court of appeal. They might indeed recognise the tacit disservice being meted out to the region as we circumvent the CCJ (Caribbean Court of Justice) as our final appellate court.

How long must we cling to the skirts of the once mother country? How have we lived so long and learnt so little?

Godfrey Ransome

Gasparillo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Talking ‘foolishness’

Talking ‘foolishness’

We are tempted to commiserate with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his disappointment over a perceived lack of appreciation and credit for the Government’s pursuit and subsequent victory in the Piarco airport corruption case in Miami which resulted in an award of US$131.3 million to the Government.

Was the Attorney General looking for VAR?

Was the Attorney General looking for VAR?

As football fans know, VAR stands for Video Assistant Referee. This is the additional refereeing team that uses technology located immediately adjacent to the field of play to assist the match referee to review, when necessary, certain match-changing decisions. These decisions include goals, penalties and direct red-card incidents.

‘Informed’ voters will decide election

‘Informed’ voters will decide election

Not for the first time in its 67-year history, the People’s National Movement goes into a local government election as the underdog. In 2019, as I recall it, the main opposition United National Congress, and some other parties with which it had forged alliances of sorts, seemed confident they would flog the PNM in the wake of a sluggish national economy, job cuts and its failure to secure support for local government reforms that intended to increase the powers of the municipal corporations.

Finance, not snake oil

Finance, not snake oil

A country’s finance minister is expected to be a balanced, responsible individual with self-confidence enough to face the truth about the country’s economic condition under his watch. He is certainly not expected to create false impressions about this fundamentally critical aspect of national life, constantly painting a picture rosier than the reality to shore up his own image and win empty partisan applause.

Finance, not snake oil

Finance, not snake oil

A country’s finance minister is expected to be a balanced, responsible individual with self-confidence enough to face the truth about the country’s economic condition under his watch.

Plenty hot air

With apologies to Shakespeare: the Judiciary doth protest too much. Come on, people. This is T&T. We all know what’s going on.

We know how easily the judicial process can be manipulated and stretched out for years and years while the only people who seem to end up benefiting are the ever-­present attorneys (those who milk the cow) and their clients—the good citizens who, according to Sparrow, are the architects of economic slavery.