Having perused various views on the recent Privy Council ruling, I felt compelled to add some further ingredients to the pot.
First, I must admit that as a citizen of this independent, so-called republic, I am aghast, disheartened and insulted that today, approaching 61 years of Independence, we continue to stoop to the British to seek their guidance and approval for our own laws. What a shame!
As I understand it, the Privy Council’s divided decision to overrule our Court of Appeal was hinged primarily on their interpretation of our Parliament’s intent of the revised Local Government Reform Act. While admitting the fabric of the Constitution was untouched, they grasped at the straw of subjectivity, pleading for clarity and conciseness.
As it stands, we must now kowtow to the dictates of the supreme lords, our absolute final arbiter, as they dismiss our sovereign parliamentary approvals. What ignominy!
And sadly, amidst these insults, there’s little hope on the horizon for a brighter future.
The country’s appalling and rapidly deteriorating crime situation cries out for bold and decisive leadership from the two major parties. Our antiquated Constitution is woefully out of sync with our challenging environment. Constitution reform with a built-in referendum is long overdue.
Parliamentarians know this, but conveniently replace strategic, transformational priorities for short-term, five-year survival goals.
Nevertheless, we trust that the Privy Council accelerates its goal to remove itself as our final court of appeal. They might indeed recognise the tacit disservice being meted out to the region as we circumvent the CCJ (Caribbean Court of Justice) as our final appellate court.
How long must we cling to the skirts of the once mother country? How have we lived so long and learnt so little?
Godfrey Ransome
Gasparillo