Some people call it the silly season. I don’t. I think it is a very important time in our lives of the people when the people choose their leaders who are expected to make their lives better.
Abraham Lincoln, in his Gettysburg address of 1863, would speak of “government of the people, for the people, by the people”, and in that tenet, not only to suggest the equality of all men but to also imply that it is the people who have the power to govern themselves by choosing leaders who would serve them and act in their interest, and further, if they do not, to eliminate them by the vote. The question to ask is how far do we as a society measure up to that ideal?
Firstly, we are certainly not the cohesive body politic making rational, intelligent choices about our leaders. With all the façade of togetherness in our daily lives, when it comes to the politics, it’s only the tribe that matters for the two major groups, African and Indian, and this has endured into the present. This antipathy would have had its origins in our history with freed slaves suspicious of incoming “indentures” who seemed to threaten their new-found bargaining power and was institutionalised after Independence, into the formation of two race-based parties, People’s National Movement for Africans and United National Congress et al for East Indians.
Inevitably, this tribal allegiance would become tied into the quest for power, perks and privilege at the political level, one group against the other, African against East Indian, compromising the ideal of the “power of the people to choose their own leader” in the way Lincoln would have suggested, and producing in its wake a servile member of the tribe choosing one of its own, not because of character and competence, but simply to be able to enjoy the rewards of such a choice, never asking a question about leadership or accountability, lest such benefits are jeopardised by an incoming “other”.
And our leaders are well aware of this self-imposed servility for private gain in both the tribes and they exploit it to the fullest to consolidate their power, saying and doing as they please, knowing that they and their satellites will never have to account.
Just take a look at the tacit endorsement of wrongdoing at the official level in so many instances, the latest being the public “ramajaying” of a senior government official even though allegations of wrongdoing are swirling around him, a mere symptom of leadership of the tribe whose support is assured as against leadership for the common good of all.
And this is so also on the other side of the divide. Case in point being the current leader’s attempt at re-election, which is a symptom of the disease that is the issue of political leadership in this country. For this leader can make such a claim simply out of the assurance that her new replacements will never ask a question of the legitimacy of her claim based on her stewardship. And for what reason? Simply to keep their “wuk” and to keep the perks and benefits thereof as much as her power is consolidated.
Lincoln dream
It is a vicious cycle of those chosen to lead and those who make that choice feeding into one another for their own mutual benefit.
Will this ever change? To illustrate how firmly entrenched this “You scratch my back and I yours” is, just look at how 1986 was the aberration it turned out to be after it gave hope of the Lincoln dream of government by the people for the people, and why, simply because as a people comprising two main tribes we simply cannot free ourselves from the cocoon of our different ethnicities in the politics and our leaders like it so. Those outside these two groups are politically inconsequential, for their numbers are too small to make a difference. Watson Duke’s Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is a fresh breeze on the political landscape, but what damage has he done to those who want to make an intelligent choice about competent leadership by promising a swimming pool for all?
Is there any hope for Lincoln’s model in our politics? Lincoln himself was assassinated because he championed the cause of freed slaves; Martin Luther King similarly so because he continued in that tradition of equal rights for Africans, and Mahatma Gandhi suffered the same fate because he tried to unite Muslims and Hindus in India. Sunnis and Shiites are perpetually at war in the Middle East and so are Tutsis and Hutus in Africa.
It seems as if the human penchant of serving the self is too powerful an ingredient in our make-up against the ideal of peaceful coexistence among different peoples. Maybe Plato was not so wrong after all when he wrote in the Republic in 365 BC, that democracy is not the best form of government “for equality brings power-seeking individuals who are motivated by personal gain…and can be highly corruptible...which can eventually lead to tyranny.”—Wikipedia
On this Indian Arrival Day, would the metaphor of “Jahaji Bhai”, so hauntingly presented in the Savannah many years ago, ever be the inspiration for the unity of Africans and Indians it should be? There is much to build on in the food, in the music, in our social relationships, but would the politics ever allow it?
Your guess is as good as mine!