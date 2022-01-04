The stage is being set for a showdown between the Government and unvaccinated workers employed by the State, come January 17.

With a week and a half to go, there has been no real effort aimed at defusing the looming confrontation. Meanwhile, as positions harden on each side, the public has been reduced to the role of spectator, unsure of how the banning of unvaccinated public sector employees from the workplace without pay will ­affect them, since, apart from the Prime Minister’s statement, there has been no information regarding the public sector’s “Quasi Safe Zones Policy”.