Years ago, in order to explain home budgeting to my children, I used the example of a statistical “pie chart”, where the slices were the different expenses cutting into the income (the pie).

However, in the last few months, we have seen the slices getting bigger, and more slices trying to get cut from the same size “pie”.

In quick time, we have seen the cost of maxi-taxi transport, bread, soya oil and other basic items increasing.

Now that the price of flour has increased, we can also expect to see increases in the price of doubles, all bread and pastry products, and also fried chicken and other fried foods.

Recently, the price of cement was increased. The Government has also signified its intention to start collecting property tax, and apply for increases in water and electricity rates this year.

The removal of VAT on many food items, as announced in the last budget, has been offset by the increases on these same items—even Carib Brewery has announced increases in the prices of its products.

I speak on behalf of retirees and people on fixed incomes, whose “pie” size will not be increased. I have no means to afford an electric car, or go on spending splurges. Basically, I just want to be able to pay my bills and live after. Is anyone looking after the plight of retirees who continue to struggle while companies declare big profits?

Ironically, soca artistes Swappi (Marvin Davis) and Terri Lyons have done a remake of a 1987 classic by Carl and Carol Jacobs, “We Wanna Live”, that says exactly that.

I hope this song resonates in the right ears.

Richard Patino

Arima

