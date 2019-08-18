Look at the big picture

An important way to understand a problem is to see it in a wider context and from different points of view. This is especially important for those who are tempted by, or succumb to, the allurement of crime, especially crime involving violence. Thinking only of the short term might seem profitable and gratifying.
But there are usually bad consequences for human relationships and our country’s democratic foundations both immediately and later on. In the worst-case scenario, there could be life without parole or capital punishment, as well as human grief for all relatives of victims and fear for all not involved.