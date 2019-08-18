Look at the big picture

An important way to understand a problem is to see it in a wider context and from different points of view. This is especially important for those who are tempted by, or succumb to, the allurement of crime, especially crime involving violence. Thinking only of the short term might seem profitable and gratifying.

But there are usually bad consequences for human relationships and our country’s democratic foundations both immediately and later on. In the worst-case scenario, there could be life without parole or capital punishment, as well as human grief for all relatives of victims and fear for all not involved.

The pill for our ‘picaroon’ society

Every civilisation has its unconscious assumptions, driving forces that motivate and at the same time act as the unseen glue holding the civilisation together. Here we find both the genius of a society and its deepest pain, crying out for redemption.

Under the poverty line

The Sangre Grande Region which stretches from Valencia in the west to Matelot in the north and comprises approximately 900 square kilometres of land (larger in size than Singapore, Barbados and Tobago) with a population of approximately 100,000 persons, is the least developed part of Trinidad and Tobago.

Don’t try to rewrite history

Perverse rationale. ­Unfounded logic. Two phrases to describe the letter in last Thursday’s Express by Steve Smith, “Stop looking for others to blame”.

Workers’ flexibility critical

While I am 100 per cent for the employee, I am extremely disturbed by the union’s purpose in this country. “The main purpose of labour unions is to give workers the power to negotiate for more favourable working conditions and other benefits through collective bargaining.” However, here in Trinidad the purpose appears to sabotage production and efficiency in any organisation.

