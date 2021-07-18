IT is regrettable that a second United National Congress (UNC) Local Government representative is before the court charged with demanding $15,000 from a contractor with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC).

UNC Councillor Anil Maharaj appeared virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate last week to answer the charge. Maharaj is the councillor for the Cumuto/Tamana electoral district which is in the Cumuto/Manzanilla constituency.

In November 2019, Glen Ram, who was chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRCRC), appeared in court on a charge of demanding $1,500 from a contractor with the MRCRC. That matter is still pending. While both Mr Maharaj and Mr Ram are innocent until proven guilty, the UNC should be concerned about the behaviour of its frontline personnel in public office.

This is even more urgent now since the UNC has been on somewhat of an epiphany crusade demanding accountability and transparency from the ruling party. In fact, this is the mantra of Senator Wade Mark and others in the UNC ad nauseam.

Perhaps Senator Mark should now focus his accountability and transparency crusade on his own party in like fashion to the biblical mote in one’s eyes.

Harry Partap

Former MP-Cumuto/Manzanilla

