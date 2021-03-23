Look at the overall statistics

In his ongoing attempts to racialise academic achievement, Theodore Lewis, in his latest column (“The Purposes of Schooling”, Sunday Express, March 20), asserts that “in Jamaica there are over 50 schools in which high performance in CSEC and CAPE is to be seen annually. Jamaica has no trouble filling science-related classrooms at Mona or the West Campus at Montego Bay. Black children perform well there.”

This is in contrast to (supposed) black academic underachievement in Trinidad.

There are 165 secondary schools in Jamaica so, if Lewis’s assertion is correct, one-third of schools are high performers.

However, his claim is contradicted by the overall statistics. At CSEC, 70 per cent of Jamaican pupils pass English; and 50 per cent, mathematics.

As for race, Jamaica’s census figures show that in the 25-65 age bracket, 40 per cent of white Jamaicans (who comprise less than one per cent of the population) had completed university-level education, as compared to 2.4 per cent of black Jamaicans (who make up 90 per cent of the population).

Chinese, Indian and mixed-race Jamaicans have much higher rates of tertiary education than black Jamaicans.

If Lewis were really interested in helping improve the educational and life prospects of black children, he would be examining factors other than supposed racial prejudice in Trinidad. But the victim route is always easier.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

