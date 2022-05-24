Look past the politics

There’s a depressing line from a letter to the Express editor last week: “In the absolute majority of cases the errant child was errant.” The letter was headlined “Let’s not rush to judge” and the writer was defending the work of the childcare institutions that have come under fire recently.
That line is as hideous as it is sad, but it reflects an attitude that is very much with us.
A caller to a popular radio talk-show last week said children end up in these homes because they unleashed terror on their parents. Many of them, the caller said, were rude, rebellious and disrespectful. Therefore, he seemed to be implying they look for what they get, they brought it upon themselves—be it incarceration, beatings, no schooling, bad food, next-to-no healthcare or worse.
Suck it up, as some would say. Take your licks and hush. And they should be grateful for whatever charity comes their way.
Diana Mahabir-Wyatt reminded us last week that the continued physical, sexual and psychological mauling of our vulnerable children is all about culture and politics. Let’s remember that as we witness the bickering between the PNM and the UNC about who is to blame for what. This report, that report, this minister, that minister. UNC, PNM... same difference.
Some cosmetic change will be made, some law will be passed or some regulation will be drawn up.
But at the end of the day, will serious resources be committed to set up and maintain infrastructure and hire appropriate staff? Will there be working mechanisms to enforce rules and ensure transparency and accountability? Will our leaders get serious and stand firm against attitudes cited above?
These leaders are always laser-focused on the next election. It’s always about votes, and we will do well to note what Ms Mahabir-Wyatt also said: “Children don’t vote.”
Errol Anthony
Belmont