Look past the politics

There’s a depressing line from a letter to the Express editor last week: “In the absolute majority of cases the errant child was errant.” The letter was headlined “Let’s not rush to judge” and the writer was defending the work of the childcare institutions that have come under fire recently.

That line is as hideous as it is sad, but it reflects an attitude that is very much with us.

A caller to a popular radio talk-show last week said children end up in these homes because they unleashed terror on their parents. Many of them, the caller said, were rude, rebellious and disrespectful. Therefore, he seemed to be implying they look for what they get, they brought it upon themselves—be it incarceration, beatings, no schooling, bad food, next-to-no healthcare or worse.

Suck it up, as some would say. Take your licks and hush. And they should be grateful for whatever charity comes their way.

Diana Mahabir-Wyatt reminded us last week that the continued physical, sexual and psychological mauling of our vulnerable children is all about culture and politics. Let’s remember that as we witness the bickering between the PNM and the UNC about who is to blame for what. This report, that report, this minister, that minister. UNC, PNM... same difference.

Some cosmetic change will be made, some law will be passed or some regulation will be drawn up.

But at the end of the day, will serious resources be committed to set up and maintain infrastructure and hire appropriate staff? Will there be working mechanisms to enforce rules and ensure transparency and accountability? Will our leaders get serious and stand firm against attitudes cited above?

These leaders are always laser-focused on the next election. It’s always about votes, and we will do well to note what Ms Mahabir-Wyatt also said: “Children don’t vote.”

Errol Anthony

Belmont

According to the United Nations, the food security and nutritional status of the most vulnerable population groups are likely to deteriorate further due to the health and socio-economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic is intensifying the vulnerabilities and inadequacies of global food systems—understood as all the activities and processes affecting the production, distribution and consumption of food.

The headline on the story was positively provocative. It was declarative in a manner which was not supported by any of the narratives in the reporting itself.

“Wage insult”, it said, referencing responses from trade union leaders, to the two-per cent salary increase offer by the Chief Personnel Officer. It was an editor’s own conclusion, drawn on the sentiments expressed by the public sector workers’ representatives.

Monday was my third visit in past months to the NWRHA office on Jerningham Avenue in Port of Spain to have my international vaccination record card updated.

On each occasion I had to suffer the indignity of being made to stand and wait on the steps at the entrance of the office, fully exposed to the weather while being attended to by the clerk who stood at the doorway to receive and return my documents. Absolutely no protection whatever is provided from the weather—not even a tent—and so I had to endure the blistering sun, followed by a heavy drizzle of rain, with nowhere to shelter, while I waited for my documents.

A few years ago, on my travels through South America, I was on my way to a hotel in Lima, Peru. While driving through the city, I happened to witness a protest taking place at the city hall.

People were being beaten by riot police and hosed by massive water cannons, and yet they persevered and stood their ground. I asked the driver what the riot was about, and he indicated that a high-ranking government official was caught in a corruption scandal, and the people were calling for his removal.

A common factor links abuse at State-funded children’s institutions, violence in schools, and the domestic murders of women: irresponsible parenting.

This might, at first blush, seem to offer a silver bullet to mitigate these ills—set up programmes and policies to improve parenting practices, and school violence, child abuse and even domestic murders should all be reduced. Unfortunately, matters are not so straightforward.