Looking for regional commitment and will

The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) has taken note of the recent call made by the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the British hierarchy and government to offer reparations to those who were wronged and suffered the indignity of slavery.

Dr Rowley was responding to a statement made by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who acknowledged that slavery was abhorrent, should never have happened and forever stains our history. In response to Prince William, Dr Rowley stated, “It is not sufficient to say that I acknowledge it but not to seek to help those who are harmed by it... I believe you more if you do what you must now do which is to offer some reparation to the people who were wronged in the way that you have acknowledged.”

NJAC advises the Prime Minister, however, that it is not sufficient to call for reparations but, rather, leaders within the Caribbean and throughout the diaspora must demonstrate the commitment and the will towards achieving this objective through a unified effort of agitation, education, mobilisation and determination. In most of the other Caribbean nations, this work is already being conducted through their respective national reparations committees.

In 2017, NJAC wrote to the Prime Minister requesting a meeting to discuss the re-convening of the Trinidad and Tobago National Committee on Reparations (TTNCR). Sadly, that effort seemed to have fallen on deaf ears. To date the country is yet to hear anything about an active National Reparations Committee in Trinidad and Tobago.

The TTNCR was launched on June 13, 2015, under the then-People’s Partnership Government, in keeping with a decision made by Caricom leaders at the 34th meeting of Caricom Heads of Government in July 2013.

However, with the change of government in September 2015, due to the lack of State recognition and support, the committee ceased to function.

NJAC repeats one of the points made in that letter of 2017: “It is our view that this committee is critical to the future stability and development of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region. Such a committee deserves the fullest support of the both the public and private sector, as well as the general public. It will be counterproductive to let such a committee wither away and die.”

NJAC welcomes the recent remarks uttered by the Prime Minister and hopes this is an indication that the Trinidad and Tobago Government will now re-join our Caribbean neighbours in ensuring a vibrant and functional National Reparations Committee is established to lend impetus to the regional and global struggle for reparations, which has been so ably led by Prof Hilary Beckles.

National Joint

Action Committee

