The issue of school violence has resurfaced with such an intensity that it has the nation’s thinkers scrambling for answers as to what is behind the absolute brutality of these adolescents. Given that the mantra of the absence of a father figure has worn out and the failed logic that the violence is the product of poor upbringing, some commentators try to retreat to the lack of “moral and spiritual values”.
One person who seems to think he has the answer to the root cause of school violence is a goodly ASP who hosts a programme along with a wannabe SRP who, like his co-host opposite, seems to think the world would be okay if they were to follow him, the model citizen, and his self-serving logic.
So in discussing school violence, the goodly ASP surmises that this may be the consequence of a former government’s policy of “no child shall be left behind, and every child will be placed in a secondary school”.
Let’s speak with candour: this was the policy of the UNC, whether it was Basdeo Panday or Kamla Persad-Bissessar. It was in response to the travesty of children who did not succeed in the then-Common Entrance examination and were just left out of the education system to go into destitution. Then-prime minister Panday lambasted the PNM, saying: “Each year, more than 10,000 children are thrown on the dung heap.” But the goodly ASP doesn’t think anything of this.
In addition, I remember well, it was Mrs Hazel Manning who also had a most difficult time in rationalising this issue through intervention of one kind of another, so maybe she too should not have been guaranteed a place in the ministry because she too may not have been prepared for it.
And so, it was with this in mind that the education policy was adjusted so that a child writing the examination would be guaranteed a place in a secondary school, through a combination of merit, then zoning, or as the circumstances require. This notwithstanding, no child was allowed to write the examination until he or she was ready, and so children were writing as late as 14 years old.
Children who scored below a certain percentage were sent to schools like Russell Latapy Secondary, and even within the school environment children who struggled with academia were guided into areas of their preferred functionality—agriculture, artisanship, mechanics, welding, etc, and many did well and there was never an upheaval, as we are seeing today. Moreso, during my tenure in the education system, there were numerous programmes for children who were later bloomers, or were affected by personal circumstances of their growth and development.
Numerous agencies in the public service were also called in to offer their inputs—such as career guidance, motivational lectures, technical expertise—so it could never be that a child who was having difficulty would resort to planassing or stabbing another over a boy or a girl.
The stupendous thing is that there are many in the public service and national community who think like him (ASP). They see the video of young boys ganging up, kicking and cuffing a classmate, as though this were a scene from The Sopranos, until he is unconscious; or they see girls cutting and beating one another with a chair, like it’s Girls Gone Wild.
This society has a serious problem of school violence. It is on the level of gang warfare, and the gangs are happy to see schools are the new training ground. So if a child drops out of school, he is well trained up for a robbery, an extortion, a drug run, a firearm user. The goodly ASP and company does not see that.
Let’s put some numbers to the problem: each year, almost 18,500 children write the SEA. So at any given time there are at least 100,000 in the secondary school system through Forms One to Six. How many are trouble makers? How is it that system that worked for the majority of the children and gave them a fighting chance during the pandemic—since they were issued with computers and the alternative offered by the PNM, being computer labs, were all non-functional or inaccessible—can be denigrated because a minuscule minority are behaving like “hyenas in the jungle...”? This is where the TTPS has failed once again.
As a former counsellor, I have seen many a troubled pupil make something of themselves, no matter what the circumstance. I have seen them overcome financial hardship, one parent, no parents, no matter where their parents were cutting cane... they are now flying planes.
What is happening is that the TTPS and its allies in the failing Ministry of Education are looking for political scapegoats to cover the nakedness of their incompetence.