The Lady Young Lookout is one of the highest easily accessible points in Trinidad. From this vantage point a large part of our sweet T&T can be seen as it spreads across the landscape as a beautiful peacock’s feathers. The scenery can be captivating; Looking out in the distance you can easily identify the many prodigious buildings of Port of Spain, the old carriage lanes of Belmont, and the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Because of the provided shade from the overarching trees, and the picturesque landscape, the Lady Young Lookout has become a destination for many to partake in local and Caribbean cuisine or simply for relaxation.
Spanning the entire boundary that runs parallel to the roadway, one can choose from handicraft and souvenirs to a wide variety of chows and other edibles. Old and young, rich and poor, natives and tourist, romantics and those that have long given up on love can be found; all basking in the lingering beauty of this serene location.
Apart from all this beauty the lookout faces the natural neglect of what it means to be third world. Like many other places in Trinidad and Tobago, it lacks the basic amenities of running water and toilet facilities; the construction of a few toilets and sinks are by no means a Herculean task for developed nations but in T&T, it can take centuries to be identified and even longer to be executed.
This gross neglect of such basic convenience is mind-blowing, especially when one considers our country’s verbal dedication to tourism development and small business.
I can only hope that our newest councillor for the electoral district, will see the upgrading of the Lookout, as a much-needed project.
The Lookout falls under the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation and as part of its service to its many burgesses and visitors, it would be nice for you to look out for us when you are given the power to reign.
You may ask, how can such a basic need go amiss for so long? The answer is clear: it’s the antiquated mindset of past and present leaders…with this mindset the smallest decisions can take decades. Probably if those in charge could have seen our challenges lucidly detailed as the view given by this mountainous spot, maybe we would have recognised our need goes deeper than new legislation. What seems to be needed, yet neglected: is a reformation of thinking, a taxing of the brain rather than that of pocket, should a more empathetic approach towards decisions making be given priority a better T&T will emerge.
As we move swiftly into another local government election, it is my desire that greater depth of thought may be used in the way we approach future development and people empowerment. I can only hope that our newest councillor for the electoral district, (whoever it may be) will see the upgrading of the Lookout, as a much-needed project. The Lookout falls under the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation and as part of its service to its many burgesses and visitors, it would be nice for you to look out for us when you are given the power to reign.