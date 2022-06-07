Political banter requires subtlety and a command of language so as to walk that thin edge of double entendre without falling into the pit of verbal violence, libel and defamation. Verbal violence is abuse.
When the Honourable Minister Camille Robinson-Regis enunciated and pronounced the middle name (Susheila) of the Opposition Leader, the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the derisive tone, accompanied by the snickering laughter of her followers, came together to signal a message which was insensitive, especially since our nation was celebrating the 177th anniversary of the arrival of the first indentured labourers in Trinidad and Tobago.
We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation were in shock as we listened to the varied responses of some who demonstrated intolerance of our multicultural, multi-ethnic fabric.
The response of the Opposition Leader was swift and charged with emotion as she defended her ancestral name, charging the minister with having the name of a slave owner rather than that of an ancestor. The response from the Emancipation Support Committee was that they didn’t understand how the repeated calling of the Opposition Leader’s name led to the Opposition Leader’s disparaging remarks. Meanwhile, they were calling for sensitive cultural issues to be left out of the political arena. We cannot say, however, that we are not disappointed in the Opposition Leader not taking the higher ground.
Slavery and indentureship colonised our peoples and left institutions that continue to divide and separate. But we gained Independence from our colonial masters over half a century ago.
We implore all citizens of T&T, especially our politicians, to respect our diversity and refrain from using words and taking actions that further divide our nation. May our leaders at all levels be blessed and led by God’s grace.
The Hindu Women’s
Organisation