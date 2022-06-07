Political banter requires subtlety and a command of language so as to walk that thin edge of double entendre without falling into the pit of verbal violence, libel and defamation. Verbal violence is abuse.

When the Honourable Minister Camille Robinson-Regis enunciated and pronounced the middle name (Susheila) of the Opposition Leader, the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the derisive tone, accompanied by the snickering laughter of her followers, came together to signal a message which was insensitive, especially since our nation was celebrating the 177th anniversary of the arrival of the first indentured labourers in Trinidad and Tobago.

We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation were in shock as we listened to the varied responses of some who demonstrated intolerance of our multicultural, multi-ethnic fabric.

The response of the Opposition Leader was swift and charged with emotion as she defended her ancestral name, charging the minister with having the name of a slave owner rather than that of an ancestor. The response from the Emancipation Support Committee was that they didn’t understand how the repeated calling of the Opposition Leader’s name led to the Opposition Leader’s disparaging remarks. Meanwhile, they were calling for sensitive cultural issues to be left out of the political arena. We cannot say, however, that we are not disappointed in the Opposition Leader not taking the higher ground.

Slavery and indentureship colonised our peoples and left institutions that continue to divide and separate. But we gained Independence from our colonial masters over half a century ago.

We implore all citizens of T&T, especially our politicians, to respect our diversity and refrain from using words and taking actions that further divide our nation. May our leaders at all levels be blessed and led by God’s grace.

The Hindu Women’s

Organisation

A rose by any other name is still a rose

I have just completed reading a text entitled Why Should We Be Called ‘Coolies’? by Dr Radica Mahase. It is based on her PhD thesis and was first published in 2020.

And after reading and digesting the historical hatred and bigotry heaped upon our East Indian forefathers, I regained the inner strength from Dr Mahase’s text to say now that I fully support Kamla Persad-Bissessar for putting Camille Robinson-Regis in her place for attempting to belittle and shame the East Indian name bestowed upon her by culture and heritage—especially when she, Camille Robinson-Regis, still holds on to her “slave name”.

Déjà vu in Camille/Kamla crossfire

Because I went to a government school in a classic multi-­ethnic area, and name-calling based on ethnicity was instilled in most pupils—with Afro children wearing biblical names like Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Mary and Maria (and not Judas and Jezebel) which, in many instances, would have been more appropriate, I have so far found this Camille/Kamla oratorical brawl a trivial non-issue not deserving of a glance from me... until now.

Please stop the name-calling

The recent fiasco with name-calling between Camille Robinson-Regis and Kamla Persad-Bissessar must stop immediately, and all interested parties on both sides must also stop it.

Name-calling to prove that one is superior or to belittle the other party only leads to divisiveness in society. This is a backward step for humanity. We cannot afford to put out someone else’s candle in order for ours to shine. This type of behaviour is the reason why our society can’t move forward—because we are stuck in the morass of hatred for one another, whether it is colour, finances, class or, in this case, name.

Questions for Immigration, national security

On Monday evening I flew into Piarco on a CAL flight from Orlando, Florida.

1. At passport control, there were only TWO Immigration officers serving all the T&T and Caricom citizens. TWO!!

Why can’t Immigration roster staff to ensure sufficient support when flights arrive? It is not rocket science.

Lamming, the literary genius

Rex Nettleford, in his introduction to George Lamming’s book, Coming, Coming Home: Conversations II: Western Education and the Caribbean Intellectual Coming, Coming, Coming Home, asserted that the Barbadian writer was “one of the Caribbean’s finest intellects and foremost literary artists”.

T&T politics founded on ethnic divisiveness

In response to Rabindra Moonan’s letter in the Sunday Express, “The queen of divisive politics”, perhaps Moonan suffered a momentary memory lapse.

He ought to know that Trinidad and Tobago politics is inherently divisive.

In fact, our politics was founded on ethnic divisiveness.